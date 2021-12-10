Hank Conger first had a chance to spend time with Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli in 2016. A catcher with the Rays, Conger admired then-first base coach Baldelli’s demeanor. His calmness and energy, Conger said, made him comfortable showing up to the ballpark every day.

But the two hadn’t been in touch much in the years after, Baldelli eventually going on to manage the Twins and Conger heading over to South Korea to begin his coaching career. So, when Baldelli reached out to Conger this offseason, the new Twins first base and catching coach said he was pretty shocked.

“We haven’t talked in a couple years, but for him to reach out, it was unbelievable,” Conger said. “To have that experience and see what kind of culture they’re bringing out here in Minnesota, and what he’s done in the past couple years, for me, it’s going to be really exciting to join them.”

Conger’s hiring was made official on Friday morning. So was the promotion of Luis Ramirez, who is joining the Twins as their assistant pitching coach after 16 years in the organization, most recently at Double-A Wichita.

With Conger heading to first base, the Twins will shift Tommy Watkins from first to third and move Tony Diaz into the dugout, where he will serve as the team’s assistant bench coach, working closely with Jayce Tingler. The move off the bases for Diaz, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said, will help him continue to develop and grow in preparation for potentially becoming a manager one day.

Friday’s moves officially round out the coaching staff, Falvey said. The moves come a month after the Twins announced they had hired Tingler to take over as their bench coach and David Popkins to serve as their hitting coach.

The Twins had three empty roles on their coaching staff after reassigning hitting coach Edgar Varela and major league field coordinator Kevin Morgan, plus the retirement of major league coach Bill Evers. Evers previously handled the catching duties that Conger will now take over.

Conger, 33, played seven seasons in the majors as a catcher for the Angels, Astros and Rays. Most recently, he served as the catching coach for the past two seasons with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization.

Conger will step into a role working closely with Mitch Garver and Ryan Jeffers. Diving headfirst into their backgrounds will be his first job, he said, to make sure the team’s catchers feel comfortable and mentally prepared for each game.

“The biggest thing for me specifically with the catchers is that there’s no cookie-cut way to really teach catching,” Conger said. “I mean, you have to really emphasize on evaluating body types of catchers. … Really, you’re assessing the way that they catch, their abilities and everything like that, and then just trying to figure out the best way possible to make sure that they develop in the proper direction.”

While Conger called coaching in Korea an “unbelievable experience,” he said he was drawn to the Twins because of the way Falvey, Baldelli and others discussed the coaching job and the collaborative nature of the staff.

“Anyone you talk to who has been around Hank, as a player, as a teammate, coach or otherwise, you can’t hear anything but just incredible praise about who he is, the way he walks through the door every day, who he is as a teammate, his addition to the clubhouse, what that looked like when he was playing,” Falvey said. “… We’re thrilled to have him on this side.”