The two Minnesota Twins legends will be enshrined in Cooperstown next July after each receiving 12 of 16 votes on the Golden Days Era Committee ballot. The results of the voting were announced live on Sunday night.

“The Pohlad family and entire Minnesota Twins organization would like to congratulate Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat on their long-awaited and well-deserved election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a release. “…We look forward to joining Twins Territory in celebrating these tremendous honors in Cooperstown next July.”

Oliva, 83, a three-time batting champion, missed out on being elected by one vote last time around in 2014. During his 15-year playing career, he was an eight-time all-star. Oliva was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1964, leading the league in hitting that year.

After his playing career, he went on to coach for the Twins, serving on the staff of the 1987 and 1991 World Series winning teams. He currently remains an ambassador for the organization, and broadcasts Twins games in Spanish.

Kaat, 83, won 283 games over the course of a 25-year pitching career. He is the Twins’ all-time leader in wins (189), games started (422) and innings pitched (2,959 1/3). Kaat was a three-time all-star and a 16-time Gold Glove winner.

The duo will be inducted to the Hall of Fame on July 24, 2022, alongside Gil Hodges and Minnie Miñoso, as well as Buck O’Neil and Bud Fowler, who were elected on the Early Baseball Era ballot, and any players who make it from the writers’ ballot.