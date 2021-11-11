BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team signed six new players on Thursday, adding three infielders, two catchers and a pitcher who will join the Beavers in time for the 2023 season.

The signees include five Minnesotans -- catcher Nick Ekstrum (Chaska), catcher Luke Johnson (Mankato), infielder Tate Renning (Hutchinson), middle infielder Jackson Schaffer (Hastings) and infielder Jacob Smith (Walker).

Left-handed pitcher Lucas Pierce (West Branch, Iowa) is the lone out-of-state player, but has the most direct connection to BSU: His cousin Drake Wawro played baseball for the Beavers from 2016-19.