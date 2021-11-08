The Minnesota Twins announced Monday the hiring of two new coaches — bench coach Jayce Tingler, formerly the manager of the San Diego Padres, and hitting coach David Popkins. They have expressed their intentions to hire one more coach to round out their staff.

The new hires come after the retirement of major-league coach Bill Evers and the reassignments of hitting coach Edgar Varela and major-league field coordinator Kevin Morgan, who was a late addition to the coaching staff after bench coach Mike Bell passed away in March.

Tingler comes to the Twins after spending the past two seasons as the manager of the Padres. He led the Padres to the playoffs in 2020, where they lost to the Dodgers in the National League Division Series, and finished second in National League Manager of the Year voting. But he was let go by San Diego after the team missed the playoffs this year, finishing a season in which they had high expectations with a 79-83 record.

Prior to San Diego, Tingler, 40, spent the previous 13 seasons with the Texas Rangers, overlapping with Twins general manager Thad Levine, who spent 11 seasons as an assistant general manager there.

Tingler actually took over as a Rangers assistant GM for two seasons following Levine’s departure before he joined the major-league staff. He served as the Rangers’ interim bench coach briefly at the end of the 2018 season before becoming the major-league player development field coordinator in 2019.

Popkins, 31, comes to the Twins from the Dodgers organization, where he was a coach in the minor-league system for the past three years, most recently at Class-A Advanced Great Lakes.

In his own playing career, Popkins, an outfielder, went undrafted out of college before playing three minor-league seasons in the Cardinals organization. He then played independent ball, his playing career ending in 2017.



