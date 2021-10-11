Jorge Polanco’s stellar 2021 season has led to him being named both the Most Valuable Twin and the Most Improved Twin in a vote by the local chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Polanco, along with numerous teammates who were voted Diamond Award winners, will be honored at the 17th annual Diamond Awards, which, for the second straight year, will be televised event rather than in person.

The 2021 Diamond Awards will air on Bally Sports North from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19. All funds raised through the event will benefit research, education and care in brain, nerve and muscle disorders at the University of Minnesota.

Polanco led the Twins in games played (152), runs (97), hits (158), doubles (35), home runs (33) and RBIs (98), as well as numerous other offensive categories. After battling ankle issues for part of the 2019 season and all of 2020, Polanco was healthy in 2021, hitting .269 with a .323 on-base percentage and .503 slugging percentage. He finished the year with a .826 OPS and a 4.8 bWAR (wins above replacement per Baseball Reference), which led the team.

Two former Twins — Nelson Cruz and José Berríos — took home awards, Cruz honored with the Bob Allison Award for his leadership and Berríos for his prowess on the mound.

For Cruz, it’s his third time winning the Bob Allison Award, making him one of three Twins to win it three times, along with Michael Cuddyer and Justin Morneau. Berríos, who was traded to Toronto mid-season, was honored for the second time as the Twins’ Pitcher of the Year, wrapping up his 2021 season with a 3.52 earned-run average in 192.0 innings.

Pitcher Bailey Ober was named the Twins’ Most Outstanding Rookie after grabbing hold of a spot in the rotation mid-season and making the most of his opportunity. Ober finished the year with a 4.19 ERA.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, was voted the Twins’ Defensive Player of the Year, finishing the season tied for fifth with 16 outs above average, per Statcast. Simmons edged out center fielder Byron Buxton, who had won the award in four of the previous five seasons.

Veteran third baseman Josh Donaldson was voted the club’s “Media Good Guy,” and reliever Taylor Rogers won the team’s community service award for his work with the Rogers Family Foundation to raise money for and awareness around mental health issues among first responders, especially firefighters, and his donations to Every Meal, which focuses on helping fight child hunger.

Angels outfielder Jared Walsh, an-all star this season, was named the Upper Midwest Player of the Year. Walsh hails from Brookfield, Wis., and posted a 2.9 WAR this year, per Baseball Reference.

Joe Mauer will be honored with Twins Alumni Community Service Award for his work benefitting Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, and Twins vice president of player personnel Mike Radcliff will be given the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award for his impact on the Twins during his nearly-four-decade career in baseball.

In addition to the Diamond Awards, the Twins previously announced St. Paul native Louie Varland as their Minor League Pitcher of the Year and St. Paul Saint Jose Miranda as the organization’s Minor League Player of the Year. Both will be honored during the show.