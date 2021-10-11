Christian Vazquez hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Boston Red Sox got a walk-off win over the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 in Game 3 of their American League Division Series on Sunday.

Vazquez smacked the first pitch he saw from Rays reliever Luis Patino (0-1) into the Green Monster seats in left-center field after Hunter Renfroe drew a one-out walk. Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta (1-0) earned the win after striking out seven over four scoreless innings of relief.

Boston took a 2-1 lead in the series and can close out the best-of-five set in Game 4 on Monday night, also at Fenway Park.

Boston's Enrique Hernandez (3 for 6) hit a first-inning single, a tying RBI single in the third and a solo homer in the fifth inning, which gave him his franchise record seventh consecutive postseason hit in as many plate appearances.

Hernandez went 5-for-6 with a solo homer and three RBIs in the Red Sox's 14-6 win Friday in Game 2 at Tampa Bay. He became the first player to record eight hits over a two-game span during a single postseason.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs over five innings, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out eight to match his playoff career high set Oct. 5 in the AL wild-card win over the New York Yankees.

Austin Meadows hit a two-run homer and Wander Franco added a solo blast for Tampa Bay. Rays opener Drew Rasmussen allowed three runs on six hits, walked none and struck out one in two-plus innings.

Meadows homered over the Rays' bullpen in right field to put Tampa Bay up 2-0 in the first. Kyle Schwarber cut Boston's deficit in half in the home first with his leadoff homer onto the Green Monster in left-center on Rasmussen's second pitch of the game.

Hernandez and Rafael Devers added RBI singles in the third to put Boston ahead 3-2. After Hernandez homered in the fifth, the Rays pulled within a run on Franco's home run to left-center to lead off the eighth.

Randy Arozarena tied it at 4-4 for Tampa Bay with his two-out double later in the inning.