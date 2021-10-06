MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins missed out on the playoffs, but quite a few of their former players did not — including three who were with the team earlier this season.

The American League Division Series begins on Thursday with the White Sox taking on the Astros in Houston and the Rays playing host to the Red Sox. The NLDS will begin a day later, with the Brewers facing the Braves in Atlanta and the Giants hosting the winner of the Dodgers/Cardinals Wild Card Game.

Here’s a look at the former Twins who will be playing this October:

Tampa Bay Rays

This might be the best remaining chance for former Twins fan favorite Nelson Cruz to secure a World Series ring after the designated hitter missed out in back-to-back years with Texas earlier in his career.

The Twins traded Cruz to Tampa Bay ahead of the trade deadline, and since then, the 41-year-old designated hitter has hit 13 home runs in 55 games.

Former Twins reliever Matt Wisler, who pitched in Minnesota last year, has found a new home in the Rays’ bullpen, as has JT Chargois, who pitched for the Twins in 2016. Nick Anderson, who hails from Crosby and used to pitch in the Twins’ minor-league system, is currently on the injured list, but could potentially play a role in the playoffs.

Boston Red Sox

Earlier this season, Hansel Robles was closing out games for the Twins. On Tuesday, he threw a scoreless eighth inning in the Red Sox’ win over the Yankees in the Wild Card Game.

The Twins traded Robles to Boston on July 30 for a minor-league pitcher. The veteran posted a 3.60 ERA in 25 innings with the Red Sox.

St. Louis Cardinals

When the Twins traded J.A. Happ to the Cardinals on deadline day, he had a 6.77 earned-run average and had been largely ineffective during his time in Minnesota. But Happ has posted a 4.00 ERA in 11 games with the Cardinals, helping them snag a playoff spot.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Brusdar Graterol was once the Twins’ top pitching prospect before an early 2020 trade sent him to Los Angeles in exchange for starter Kenta Maeda. This year, the 23-year-old reliever posted a 4.59 ERA in 34 games for the Dodgers.

San Francisco Giants

The Twins swapped outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. for reliever Shaun Anderson in February. What seemed like a minor trade at the time has had a major payoff for the Giants.

Anderson pitched in four games for the Twins, posting a 9.35 ERA before being designated for assignment. Wade had a breakout season for the Giants, making the most of consistent playing time. Wade tapped into his power potential, hitting 18 home runs and earning the nickname “Late Night LaMonte” for his late-game heroics.

The Giants also picked up former Twins reliever Zack Littell, signing him to a minor-league deal before this season. Littell posted a 2.92 ERA in 63 appearances for the Giants this year and could be on the postseason roster. Twins reliever Taylor Rogers’ identical twin brother, Tyler, also pitches for the Giants, posting a 2.22 ERA in 80 games this season.

Chicago White Sox

Twins fans likely won’t be spending their October rooting for their division rivals, but two former Twins have played a big role in helping the White Sox advance to October.

Before Liam Hendriks was one of the best closers in the majors, he was a struggling Twins starter. Hendriks, who was signed by the Twins as a teenager out of Australia, established himself well after he was designated for assignment in 2013 by the Twins. This year, he led the American League in saves with 38.

The White Sox also added Lance Lynn ahead of this season. Lynn had a 5.10 ERA for the 2018 Twins before being moved at the deadline but has gone on to have an all-star season, complete with a 2.69 ERA in 157 innings this year in Chicago.

Houston Astros

Former Twins reliever Ryan Pressly was dependable yet again out of Houston’s bullpen, converting 26 of 28 save opportunities and posting a 2.25 ERA. Pressly was an all-star this year for the second time.

Catcher Jason Castro, who began his career in Houston, re-signed with the Astros ahead of this season, where he hit .235 in 66 games for the Astros.

Marwin Gonzalez also rejoined the Astros this year, the utilityman signing a deal with his former club in late August after he was designated for assignment by the Red Sox. His inclusion on the Astros’ playoff roster is up in the air.

Starter Jake Odorizzi, an all-star in 2019, signed a two-year deal with the Astros this offseason, and posted a 4.21 ERA across 104 2/3 innings pitched this season.

Atlanta Braves

Longtime Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario landed in Atlanta at the trade deadline, acquired in a trade with Cleveland. Rosario finished his season slashing .259/.305/.435 with 14 home runs.

Former Twins utilityman Ehire Adrianza, who spent four seasons with the Twins, also now plays for the Braves, as does Huascar Ynoa, a starting pitcher traded to the Braves in 2017 for pitcher Jaime Garcia and catcher Anthony Recker.

Milwaukee Brewers

Once a fan favorite in Minnesota, infielder Eduardo Escobar found himself back in the Midwest this summer when he was traded by the Diamondbacks to the Brewers ahead of the deadline. Escobar earned his first ever all-star nod this year in a season in which he hit 28 home runs and drove in 90 runs.