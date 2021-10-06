MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ offseason to-do list got a little bit longer this week after reassigning hitting coach Edgar Varela and major league field coordinator Kevin Morgan to new roles within the organization.

With major league coach Bill Evers’ retirement after a 46-year career in professional baseball, the Twins, in addition to trying to rebuild their pitching staff and remake the team into a competitive one, will be looking to fill three positions on their coaching staff this offseason: bench coach, hitting coach and major league coach.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said the club did not anticipate any other changes to the coaching staff as things stand currently, with the caveat that it’s early in the offseason and things could change, like a coach taking a job within another organization.

“Edgar jumped in and handled all of the things in 2021 that a hitting coach has to deal with, and it’s an exceptionally challenging job, and he didn’t dip his toe in,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He jumped all the way in and worked and brought a ton to the table for all of our guys. As the manager, I have to take ownership of all of the decisions that we make on our staff. That was not an easy decision to make, and neither was talking to Kevin.”

Morgan, who had been the Twins’ minor league field coordinator, was added to the major league staff for this season after bench coach Mike Bell passed away of kidney cancer at age 46 in late March. His background has primarily been within player development throughout his lengthy professional coaching career, and Baldelli said he will still be spending time with the Twins at the major league level and then will be connecting those messages with those at the Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Falvey said Varela, who spent the past two seasons on the Twins’ major league staff, will have “a leadership role in our player development space.” The Twins plan to announce their official job duties and titles at a later date.

“I know these reassignments where we’re talking about changes to the staff usually come with some goodbyes. This isn’t the case here,” Falvey said. “This is a situation where these guys are going to continue to be key leaders in our organization and will help us going forward.”

The Twins now have shifted their attention towards filling the vacant roles on the coaching staff. Whoever the Twins hire to be the bench coach will be Baldelli’s fourth in four years — Derek Shelton had the role in 2019 before being hired to manage the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Bell held the job in Baldelli’s second season. The Twins did not officially name a bench coach this season after Bell’s passing, though Evers was always next to Baldelli, taking over managerial duties when needed as a bench coach typically would.

Baldelli said the Twins already have a preliminary list of names that they are working off of that will be added to as time goes on and are set to begin having conversations with candidates. The Twins are looking at coaches with “a lot of different skill sets,” and experience levels and don’t have one or two “must-haves,” in their preferred candidate,” Baldelli said.

The new coaching hires will be part of what is shaping up to be a busy offseason for the Twins, who have a lot of work to do to rebuild their roster as they move on from a disappointing 2021 season.

“We knew that with the passing of Mike Bell in March, with Bill Evers retiring at the end of this year, we knew that we were going to be rearranging the staff and that there were things that we knew were in front of us, that we were going to have to face and discuss and talk about and now, we have to find the best mix where we can handle all of the different duties that a major league staff has to do,” Baldelli said.

Briefly

The Texas Rangers claimed right-handed reliever Edwar Colina, who was the Twins’ No. 25 prospect per MLB Pipeline, off of waivers on Wednesday.

Colina, 24, missed all of the 2021 season with elbow issues. He underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right elbow in May and Falvey said he ultimately had to have another procedure more recently.