They concluded an underwhelming 2021 season with a 7-3 victory over the Royals on Sunday in Kansas City, sending them into an important offseason, one that is sure to be filled with uncertainty. expire at the beginning of December, and ongoing negotiations are expected to slow offseason movement. For the Twins specifically, there are plenty of decisions to be made about the direction they plan on going.

While manager Rocco Baldelli has publicly said he expects to compete next season, and while president of baseball operations Derek Falvey has shied away from the word “rebuild” in favor of words like “retool” and “refresh,” there is much to be done to make this team competitive again.

“We have work to do. We have work to do. We know it. We are going to own it going forward. We owe it to the fans. We owe it to the organization. We all know that,” Baldelli said. “I think everyone in our locker room right now knows that. No one is sidestepping that. We owe it to the supporters of the Minnesota Twins to do better going forward, and we’re going to step on it this offseason and get to it.”

While the Twins have been touting improvement in the latter half of the season as a cause for optimism — the team went 14-13 in August and 15-15 in September/October — they were sunk by their early play. April 17 was the last day they spent in third place or above in the American League Central standings, and by the end of May, they were 10 1/2 games off the division lead.

“There wasn’t much that went right for us,” third baseman Josh Donaldson said. “The second half of the season we played better, but there’s definitely going to be some areas that need to be improved and really try to find those answers.”

First and foremost, the Twins must rebuild their pitching rotation. While the Twins went into this season banking on both José Berríos and Kenta Maeda anchoring their rotation next year, that will not be the case.

Berríos was dealt at the trade deadline amid this season’s poor team play for a package of prospects, and Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery. Michael Pineda will be a free agent at season’s end, too, leaving the Twins without any veterans on the staff heading into the offseason. Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan should be penciled in, but both are rookies with little experience.

“It’d be easy for me to sit here and say, ‘Yeah, we need to go sign five No. 1s and trade for these guys,’ ” Donaldson said. “In theory, that’s great. It’s much harder to actually do. You have to have a person that’s willing to sign with your team, and obviously it takes money to do that as well. And then if you’re trying to trade for guys, you have to have pieces that other teams want and then you have to be willing to let those pieces go.”

While the Twins do have plenty of trade chips, and they have a solid position player core, how much they may want to dip into that to build for the future is another question. In addition to their rotation, other pressing needs include shortstop, as well as the bullpen.

Could the Twins trade Byron Buxton, potentially for pitching? The Twins were unable to reach a deal on an extension with Buxton earlier this summer, and he will enter next season with just one year remaining on his contract.

On Saturday, Buxton said he wanted to finish the season strong and would “keep the door open” in regards to an extension. He said the possibility of a trade was something that had crossed his mind but was “nothing I’ve worried about.”

When healthy, Buxton put together an MVP-caliber season. Problem was, he was only on the field for 61 games, and the star center fielder pledged to use the offseason to add a nutritionist to help with inflammation and focus on taking care of his body to ensure he can stay on the field.

But while the Twins have a solid farm system, one they restocked at the trade deadline this year, many of those players aren’t yet going to be able to step at the beginning of next season, and if that’s the case, might the Twins explore what they could get for their best player in a season where they might not be as competitive as they’d like?

Over the course of the offseason months, we should find out.

While there’s plenty for the front office to clarify this offseason, there’s also the matter of the coaching staff.

After the death of bench coach Mike Bell during spring training, the Twins will be looking to fill that position. Major league coach Bill Evers served as Baldelli’s sounding board this year, but he is retiring after 46 years in professional baseball. Evers’ departure is unlikely to be the only change on the coaching staff.

After one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, it’s shaping up to be a compelling offseason over at 1 Twins Way.

“I fully anticipate this offseason we’re going to try to find a way to get better for ’22 and beyond,” Falvey said. “I’ve approached each of the last three offseasons, really even going back after ’17, with an approach (of) ‘How do we find a way to get better now and in the future?’ We talk about sustainability. In order to do that, you have to keep an eye on short term and long term. But we’ll invest in this team next year, for sure.”