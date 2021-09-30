Season-ending injuries, especially ones that occur in July, don’t often come with many silver linings.

But there was one very distinct one for Minnesota Twins reliever Taylor Rogers: He had plenty of time to watch his identical twin brother Tyler’s stellar season for the San Francisco Giants.

“The guy pitches every day, so I’ve been watching him every day,” Taylor Rogers said.

Well, maybe not quite every day, but it sure feels that way. The submariner entered Wednesday with 78 appearances for the Giants, tops in the National League. Tyler Rogers had a 2.31 earned-run average and has been an important part of the Giants’ success out of the bullpen.

And his proud older brother — by 30 seconds — can’t wait to see him pitch in person. The Giants, who have the best record in Major League Baseball, are trying to fend off the Dodgers in the National League West. Taylor Rogers is planning on heading to San Francisco to watch his brother in what he hopes is the National League Division Series rather than a wild-card game. It will be the first time Taylor has seen his brother pitch in person since high school.

Should the Giants make it to the World Series, Taylor Rogers plans to attend that, too, though he said he would have to skip a potential National League Championship Series to rehab his sprained left middle finger.

Rogers suffered the injury in late July and held out hope that he’d be able to return to the Twins toward the end of the season.

It wasn’t to be.

“It’s a finicky injury and kind of seeing what happened to (Randy) Dobnak, I was like ‘Ehh,’ ” Rogers said, referencing when Dobnak came back for one start and re-injured his finger. “It’s not the same injury, but similar, yeah. I wanted to be careful with it healing, and the clock kind of just ran out.”

Workouts and strength exercises for the finger have been going well, Rogers said, and he will be able to go into the offseason like normal and pick up throwing as he normally would, too.

But first, he’s off to watch Tyler pitch.

Taylor Rogers reached the majors in 2016; Tyler didn’t get called up until 2019, despite posting good numbers at Triple-A in 2017 and 2018.

“It’s good vindication for me because this whole time, people probably just thought, ‘That’s just brother bias,’ ” Taylor Rogers said. “I kept telling people, I’m like, ‘He’s good. I promise you. I promise you. Just call him up and give him a chance. He’s good.’ ”

He sure has been. Though Tyler Rogers didn’t get an All-Star nod this year, Taylor, who finished the year with a 3.35 ERA, did, and Tyler was there to support him.

Now it’s Taylor’s turn to support his brother.

“In a tough situation where he’s obviously wishing he was on the field, there is a silver lining here, and he can go watch his brother and make that memory of a lifetime,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Briefly

Joe Ryan was reinstated from the family medical emergency/bereavement list on Wednesday, and Charlie Barnes was optioned to Triple-A. Baldelli said Ryan was able to continue throwing while at home in California and was able to throw a bullpen session in preparation for Thursday’s start.