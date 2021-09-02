When evaluating anything in baseball, the numbers are important, but they don’t explain everything. They don’t flesh out the full story, but often do give plenty of information to go on.

Here are some numbers: 68, 74, 77, 82, 83. You can find them on the back of the jerseys belonging to Randy Dobnak, Joe Ryan, Andrew Albers, Bailey Ober and Griffin Jax, the pitchers currently inhabiting the Twins’ starting pitching rotation. John Gant, No. 33, has made some starts lately, too.

These high numbers often are doled out to rookies or other players before they’ve established themselves. They may tell you that these guys skew younger, but what they don’t tell you is that Ryan is one of the organization’s top pitching prospects. Or that Ober has turned plenty of heads during his impressive rookie season.

As the Twins (58-75) barrel toward the end of the season, their rotation sure resembles an open tryout for 2022. There’s plenty of opportunity there for the taking as the Twins begin to sift through their options moving forward to rebuild their rotation.

“At every turn, you get new information, right? As to where your team is, what your needs are and what that looks like,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “Thirty days from (now), at the end of this month when we roll to October, we’re going to have a whole host of new information. Hopefully it’s good information. We’ll have some players really stepping up (to) potentially be a part of that.”

The 2021 Twins began the season with Kenta Maeda, José Berríos, J.A. Happ, Matt Shoemaker and Michael Pineda each taking the ball every fifth day. Berríos and Happ were dealt at the trade deadline. Shoemaker was designated for assignment and then later released. Pineda, who is a free agent this offseason, is currently on the injured list with an oblique strain, though he is working toward a return.

As for Maeda, he underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. Falvey said he was hopeful Maeda could potentially return at some point late next season, but that’s far from a guarantee, leaving the Twins with yet another rotation slot to fill that they once did not have to think about.

“Of course I’d much prefer to have him in the rotation making all of his starts, and that would lead to us having even more success,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of Maeda. “But I think that we have directions that we can go in. We have guys that will fill in and that we will put out there. We’ll do some very positive things for us. How that’s going to all play out is yet to be seen. We’ll figure that out.”

So, who could fill some of those spots?

Ober, who has posted a 3.98 earned-run average in 16 starts this season, “has really established himself” since his call-up, Falvey said. Ryan, the Twins’ No. 5 prospect per Baseball America, was acquired before the deadline as part of the Nelson Cruz trade. He debuted on Wednesday and will have a chance to start getting his feet wet this month.

Dobnak, who the Twins rewarded with a contract extension ahead of this season, has had a disappointing season marred by injury. But he will return on Friday, hoping to show the Twins that he deserves an opportunity.

“Yeah, I’m excited to get, I don’t know how many starts,” Dobnak said. “Six, seven, however many I can get in, just to get out there and compete again is something that I love doing, and I think I have something to prove to myself after the start of the year, so just kind of be healthy and go back out there and do what I can do.”

Dobnak, along with lefties Lewis Thorpe and Devin Smeltzer, were the Twins’ primary rotation depth options coming into this season. Had they been healthy, the three likely would have gotten extended looks this season for evaluation. Instead, all three spent significant portions of it hurt, the latter two both currently on the injured list.

Two top prospects who the Twins would have liked to have gotten a look at near the end of the season to assess — Josh Winder and Jhoan Duran — are also currently shelved with injuries.

“You’re always disappointed when some players you’re hoping are going to be part of the major-league team here soon are stalled to some degree for different reasons, whether it’s performance reasons or health reasons,” Falvey said. “In their cases, it’s been health reasons, so that’s been disappointing, but we’re not alone in dealing with that.”

Where does all this leave the Twins?

They have plenty of impact arms in the system like Winder and Duran that would be near-ready heading into next season. They’ve got other promising pitchers further away in the system like Jordan Balazovic, Simeon Woods Richardson and Matt Canterino (who is also currently hurt).

But with none of them having debuted, it’s hard to go into next season relying on any of them right out of the gate. Falvey said he expects the Twins will be making some external acquisitions to fill out their rotation, while also giving opportunities to some pitchers currently in the organization.

Beyond that, he expects the team to perhaps be more creative than it has been in past years.

“There are other teams that are going much more creative in terms of the way they’re building out maybe a couple of spots in their rotation using the bullpen maybe in that way, so that’s on the table,” Falvey said. “It has to be at this point for us as we think about how we build next year’s group.”

The Twins currently boast one of the worst team ERAs in the league at 4.95, with issues having plagued both the rotation and bullpen throughout the season. As they head into their final stretch of 29 games, it’s plenty clear what the problem has been.

Now, the challenge is fixing it.

“It’s no secret we know that we need to add on the pitching side,” Falvey said. “That’s been a disappointment for us this year, for sure. … How we add, there’s a whole offseason to figure that out.”