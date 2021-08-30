WACONIA -- The Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team saw its state tournament hopes dashed at the hands of Milroy on Sunday.

The Yankees knocked Bemidji out of the Class C state tournament in the Round of 32, coming from behind for a 6-5 victory in Waconia.

The Blue Ox got on the board first, scoring two runs in the first inning. They even held a 5-2 edge by the middle of the fifth thanks to a two-run home run from Carter Manecke. But Milroy came within 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth, and the Yankees added two more in the seventh for the ultimate winning runs.

Andrew Pugliano took the loss for Bemidji, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) off nine hits.

The Blue Ox offense remained lively, as four batters had multiple hits: Collin Rutledge, Cody Rutledge, Bazil Zuehlke and Manecke. Cody Rutledge racked up a team-high three RBIs.

Nathan Deutz picked up the win on the mound for Milroy, throwing 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief while scattering four hits.

Bemidji finishes the season with a 14-6 record and a fifth state tournament appearance in the past six years.





Milroy 6, Bemidji 5

BEM 200 120 000 -- 5-11-3

MIL 010 120 200 -- 6-9-0

WP: Deutz (4.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)

LP: Pugliano (6.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)