Before a July 9 game against the Detroit Tigers, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli talked about why Miguel Sano, an all-star in 2017, had fallen into a first base platoon with rookie Alex Kirilloff.

At the time, Sano was hitting .201 with 15 home runs and 35 runs batted in in 66 games, but most notably had struck out 91 times. Sano was often a topic of discussion for coaches trying to get him to harness his top-end power without the swings and misses.

“This is a topic we’ve discussed a lot over the years,” Baldelli said after Sunday’s 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field.

Sano went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts, raising his batting average to .222 — an increase of 22 points since July 25, when he was hitting .198 in 69 games.

“There are different reasons why there are ups and downs,” Baldelli said. “First of all, baseball is hard, and he’s a guy that swings such a big, potent bat. The home runs and the power, it impresses everyone, even Major League Baseball people that have been around the game for a long time. Why some of the swing-and-miss is there — like anyone else, when you can do something like that, you want to do it, and when you end up wanting to do it, you alter your swing, and the swing, you know, can get longer and shorter depending on what’s going on.”

The swing, Baldelli said, “is in a very good, short place right now.”

Sano singled against Milwaukee starter Aaron Ashby in his first plate appearance, then hit a two-run home run into the second deck in left field to cut the Twins’ deficit to 6-2 in the fourth inning. They were two of only three hits Ashby allowed in his fifth major league start — and first victory. Since July 25, Sano is hitting .288 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs in 28 games, and he reached base in 26 of those games.

He’s still striking out a lot — he went down looking and swinging on Sunday for his 39th and 40th strikeouts in those 28 games — but his on-base percentage has been .370 in that same span. Back on July 9, it was .283.

There are swings Sano takes, Baldelli noted, that make him say, “He’s in a good place, that’s a good swing.”

“If he’s going to see the ball (longer), let it travel, and put those kind of swings on the ball, he’s going to catch some of the off-speed pitches out front, he’s going to still be on the fastball,” the manager addded. “He doesn’t have to swing as hard as he can. Unlike most people in this game, he does not have to swing as hard as he can to hit the ball out of the ballpark to all fields.

Roster move

The Twins on Sunday optioned left-hander Charlie Barnes back to Triple-A St. Paul and recalled catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Saints.

Barnes has made five starts and six appearances for the Twins this season, going 0-3 with a 6.59 earned-run average. He started against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night, allowing four runs — three earned — in four innings of a 6-4 victory. With his departure, the Twins have an open spot in their rotation for Tuesday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

Before that, they fly to Detroit for one game on Monday, a makeup for a rainout at Comerica Park on July 16.

Briefly

The Twins were 4-2 against the Brewers this season and improved to 66-54 against Milwaukee since their border rivals moved to the National League in 1997. … Third baseman Josh Donaldson went 2 for 4 on Sunday, raising his batting average to .400 with two doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs in 15 career games against Milwaukee. … Attendance for the three-game series was 75,808, highest for a series at Target Field this season.