Rowdy Tellez belted a three-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Luis Urias also went deep and Kolten Wong had two doubles and two RBIs for Milwaukee.

Christian Yelich and Jackie Bradley Jr. each added a double and had two hits for the Brewers, who extended their National League Central lead to 8 1/2 games over Cincinnati. The Reds dropped a 2-1 decision to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Aaron Ashby (1-0) picked up his first major league victory after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. The 23-year-old left-hander, a fourth round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Crowder College in Neosho, Mo., walked one and struck out four before departing after throwing a career-high 73 pitches.

Devin Williams and Josh Hader struck out the side in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to close it out for Milwaukee. The Brewers head to San Francisco for Monday's opener of a four-game series with the NL West leading Giants.

Miguel Sano homered for the fourth time in the last eight games and Josh Donaldson also had two hits for Minnesota, which won four of the six meetings with Milwaukee.

Griffin Jax (3-3) picked up the loss after allowing six runs on six hits over five innings.

Urias opened the scoring in the second inning with 18th home run of the season, a 403-foot drive into the second deck in left field

The Brewers extended their lead to 4-0 in the third when Tellez hammered a three-run homer 454 feet into the second deck in right-center field. Tellez's 11th homer of the season drove in Yelich and Omar Narvaez.

Wong made it 6-0 in the fourth inning with a two-run double down the right-field line. The hit drove in Jace Peterson and Pablo Reyes. Peterson was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to third on a double by Pablo Reyes.

Minnesota cut it to 6-2 in bottom of the fourth on Sano's 23rd homer of the season, a 420-foot drive into the second deck in left.