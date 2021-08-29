Over the course of the past two months, Byron Buxton spent hours on the couch with the TV set tuned to Twins games, getting peppered with baseball questions by his young son, Brixton. Before Brixton went to sleep, father and son would watch highlights of Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr., whose swing the younger Buxton tries to imitate.

“He’s a big Tatís fan,” Byron Buxton said. “He even picked Tatís over me.”

Now, Brixton will have some new highlights of his dad to watch.

For as much as Byron Buxton has cherished the time watching the Twins with his family by his side, his time doing so has come to an end, and he said he “can’t be any happier,” to have the opportunity to return to play.

Buxton was activated from the injured list Friday, more than two months after he got hit by a pitch on June 21, suffering a boxer’s fracture in his left hand. That injury happened in just his third game back after he had missed more than six weeks with a hip strain. In his first game back, a Twins’ 2-0 win over the Brewers at Target Field on Friday night, Buxton went 0 for 3 with a walk and squeezed the final out of the game in his glove.

“Obviously it’s been a long time, so just to get back out there and put the uniform on, it’s a blessing,” Buxton said before the game.

Buxton’s return comes after completing a four-game rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints. Buxton said there is still some soreness in his left hand, and he will continue to do hand strengthening exercises likely for the rest of the season to get his grip back to where it was.

“Just one of those things where you can play through some things, and you’ve just got to know how to play through it and know what can make it worse and what not,” Buxton said.

But the soreness is not prohibitive, and the Twins are excited to have their center fielder back.

Before the two injuries, Buxton was on track for his first career all-star nod and was named the American League Player of the Month in April, putting up video game-like offensive numbers to pair with his Gold Glove caliber defense.

Entering Friday, Buxton was hitting .369 with a .409 on-base percentage and .767 slugging percentage in 27 games this season.

“Buck is one of the best players in the game. I don’t know any other way to say it,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He does so much for us in every single aspect of the way we operate, everything on the field, everything off the field, the energy he brings. He’s excited to be back, and we’re just as excited, if maybe not more.”

Roster moves

Buxton’s return was one of multiple roster moves for the Twins on Friday ahead of their series with Milwaukee. The Twins also placed catcher Mitch Garver on the injured list with a lower back strain. Baldelli said Garver came to the ballpark on Wednesday in Boston and “reported that he was in some real discomfort.”

The Twins also activated Jorge Alcala from the injured list and selected the contract of pitcher Ian Gibaut. To make room on the roster, they optioned pitchers Edgar García and Kyle Barraclough. To clear space on the 40-man roster, reliever Luke Farrell (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Albers shines

Andrew Albers’ winding journey took him from Minnesota to South Korea to Japan with other stops, including a second one in Minnesota, scattered in before he wound up back with the Twins on a minor league deal this season.

Albers, who first broke through in the majors with the Twins in 2013 and pitched again for the Twins in 2015, threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in the Twins’ win on Friday. It’s his first win in a Twins uniform since Aug. 12, 2013, a span of eight years and 15 days.

“I think the journey that I’ve been on the last few years or over the last eight years, I guess you can say, played in a lot of different ballparks, gotten to take the mound in a lot of different places,” Albers said. “It was fun to come back here and obviously there’s familiarity here and I was a bit excited or anxious before the game, but once the game starts, you get locked in.”

He certainly did on Friday, giving up just three hits and walking a batter during his start. After spending most of the year with the Triple-A Saints, Friday marked his second appearance for the Twins this season. He tossed four innings of one-run ball on Aug. 19 in New York.

His earned-run average is now 0.96 in limited action in his first taste of major-league action since 2017 with the Mariners.

“We see a lot of things in this game. We all come from different places and have a different story, but that’s a pretty special one,” Baldelli said. “… I’m sure there are many moments where he wasn’t sure what the future was going to hold or if he would be pitching much more. The way he acts on a daily basis, the way he does his thing, nothing seems to really get in his way.”

Briefly

Baldelli said Randy Dobnak (finger) is expected to throw a bullpen on Sunday. Dobnak made a rehab start with the Triple-A Saints on Thursday and Baldelli said it was possible that Dobnak’s next outing would come at the big league level. … Starter Michael Pineda has resumed throwing after suffering an oblique strain on Aug. 13. … Reliever Taylor Rogers (finger) has not started any baseball activity, Baldelli said. Rogers sprained his left middle finger on July 27.