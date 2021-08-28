Twins starting pitcher Kenta Maeda will be having season-ending surgery on his right arm on Wednesday. Whether it will end just this season or wipe out all of his 2022 season, too, remains to be determined.

Maeda will travel to Texas, where orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister will perform the surgery. The exact type of procedure will depend on what Meister finds after opening him up. Friday’s decision comes after Maeda visited with Meister on Thursday and in consultation with Twins team physician Dr. Christopher Camp and the team’s medical staff.

Tommy John surgery, to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow, remains on the table, manager Rocco Baldelli said.

“If it was definitive that he needed to have Tommy John surgery, I would just say, ‘He needs to have Tommy John surgery,’ and we would all know that. But that’s not the case,” Baldelli said. “It is an option. It’s very much a real option, but it’s not the only option.”

Tommy John surgery would end Maeda’s 2022 season entirely as it has a rehabilitation time period that typically is longer than 12 months. But trying to figure out a timetable for Maeda’s return at this point is impossible, Baldelli said, because the club is not yet sure the scope of the surgery that the pitcher will undergo.

“Any opinion that we have on what we hope the outcome may or may not be doesn’t really matter because Dr. Meister is excellent at what he does, and he is going to know exactly what to do when he takes a look at Kenta and makes his decisions,” Baldelli said. “We have full trust in him.”

Maeda exited his Saturday start with what the Twins dubbed “right forearm tightness,” and he was put on the injured list two days later. Maeda also dealt with arm troubles earlier in the season that delayed his return from the injured list after he had suffered an adductor strain.

During the course of his major league career, which began in 2016, Maeda has avoided the injured list for arm-related injuries, but his physical upon signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers revealed “irregularities,” in his right elbow, per reports, which explains why Maeda’s contract is so heavily incentive-based.

It’s a tough end to the season for Maeda, who was last year’s American League Cy Young Award runner-up in his first year in Minnesota. After finishing last season 6-1 with a 2.70 earned-run average and 80 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings, Maeda spent portions of this season pitching through discomfort.

But the numbers had improved in the second half of the season, particularly in July, when he posted a 2.15 ERA in five starts and opponents hit just .176 against him. Maeda finished this year 6-5 with a 4.66 ERA in 21 starts.

“He processed the information that he got. He took some time,” Baldelli said. “Having a surgery is never — it’s never the thing that anyone wants to be doing. But he is comfortable knowing that … this is the best thing for his career, and he’s comfortable with what’s going on.”