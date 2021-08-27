Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda has received a second opinion on the forearm tightness that forced him to leave his Saturday start early and landed him on the injured list Monday. Now, it’s time for him to make an important decision.

Maeda traveled to Texas and met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday. Meister, Twins team physician Dr. Christopher Camp and Maeda all conversed, manager Rocco Baldelli said. Baldelli said they would meet with Maeda and discuss his next steps upon the team’s return to Minneapolis on Friday.

“What he thinks about his career and which direction we’re going to take is very important,” Baldelli said. “… We’re going to let him spend a little time, think about what he’s learned (and) decide what the next step is going to be.”

Whatever that next step is, it certainly won’t involve Maeda stepping foot on the mound again anytime soon. How long until that happens remains to be seen, based on which direction Maeda and the Twins opt to go.

“There are procedures, more than one, that are possibilities right now for Kenta,” Baldelli said. “Also, the possibility of no procedure. Those are all the possibilities. Are there some that are a little more likely than others when it comes to those scenarios? Yes, but we’re not prepared to make any of those statements yet.”

As for whether they’ll have a decision on Friday, that’s up to the pitcher, too. Baldelli said the Twins will be following Maeda’s timeline in making and announcing his decision.

“If he feels confident tomorrow, we’re going to do it. We’ll make a call. We’ll be able to sit down and feel good about it,” Baldelli said. “If he’s not comfortable, then what we’ll do is take some time. If he needs to confer with anybody else, we’ll do that. But we have to sit down with Kenta, and really I want to give him the time to kind of process what’s going on before we make that decision.”

Buxton update

Byron Buxton has wrapped up his rehab assignment after playing in four games with Triple-A St. Paul, and when his teammates return to Target Field, he will be right there with him.

But whether the Twins will be activating the center fielder, who suffered a boxer’s fracture in his left hand on June 21, on Friday ahead of their series with the Brewers remains to be seen. Baldelli said Buxton would participate in a workout Friday. It’s possible that he would then do that again Saturday, Baldelli said.

“I need to talk to Buck … to really get a sense from him, look at him in the eye, see how he’s really feeling, have it come from his own mouth, get a chance to watch him, get a chance to watch him hit BP, too, and do some things like that,” Baldelli said.

Buxton can swing. The “snap in his bat” is there, Baldelli said. But the manager said Buxton “feels some different sensations when he does different things out there on the field.”

At this point, Baldelli said Buxton is able to do 98 percent of his job feeling completely normal.

“He’s getting over the hump, I think, on the last couple of things that he does mainly related to swinging the bat,” Baldelli said. “That’s where we’re at right now. Overall, his rehab has gone really well.”

Briefly

Randy Dobnak (finger) threw 4 2/3 innings on Thursday for Triple-A St. Paul as he nears a return. Dobnak gave up one run on five hits. He walked four and struck out two.