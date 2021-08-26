Bailey Ober took hold of a spot in the Minnesota Twins’ rotation on June 6, displacing a largely ineffective Matt Shoemaker. Less than three months later, Ober is the longest-tenured member of the rotation.

The Twins currently boast a rotation that, one through five, is completely different than the one they started the season with.

The turnover has happened for a variety of reasons: Shoemaker’s underperformance led to him being designated for assignment and eventually released. The team’s underperformance led to José Berríos being shipped away to Toronto. J.A. Happ was also dealt at the trade deadline. More recently, Michael Pineda strained his oblique and Kenta Maeda was placed on the injured list with forearm tightness, an issue for which he is continuing to seek further medical opinions.

“What you figure out is that some of the guys you started the year (with) eventually will come back and pitch well and reclaim their spots, and you’ll also figure out that some of the guys that you gave opportunities to along the way, they’re capable of what you thought and maybe even more sometimes,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Currently in the Twins’ rotation? Ober, Griffin Jax, Charlie Barnes and … ?

Right now, John Gant and Andrew Albers are scheduled to start for the Twins on Thursday and Friday. Randy Dobnak (finger) will be making a rehab start with the Saints on Thursday and could slot in upon his return, and the Twins have other near-ready prospects that could potentially get some starts.

Gant, who started the season as a starter with the St. Louis Cardinals before transitioning to the bullpen, is slated to make his second start as a Twin on Thursday. The pitcher has expressed his desire to start multiple times, and is getting his wish, an opportunity that likely would not have arose if not for injuries.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a starting pitcher,” Gant said on Thursday. “Even in the bullpen, I try to attack hitters the same way, and this is a role I feel very comfortable in. Hopefully I get the opportunity to stay here, make a few more starts for this ballclub.”

Albers, who pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief on Thursday, will be making his first start of the season for the Twins on Friday after spending his whole season with the Triple-A Saints.

With turnover comes opportunity. That means rookies like Ober, Jax and Barnes are getting extended looks that they wouldn’t have had if the season had gone as planned, as are veterans like Albers and Gant.

“You have to take these types of situations for what they are and make the absolute best out of them, and there’s always something to figure out that you can use to help you going forward. And that’s what we’re going to do with the guys that are out there right now,” Baldelli said. “Some of these guys have stepped up and probably pitched and done some things that maybe weren’t even expected, but they’ve been impressive.”

Briefly

Thursday will be a planned off day for Byron Buxton (hand) after rehab games on Tuesday and Wednesday. … Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is progressing towards being able to play in the field. Donaldson has been serving as the team’s designated hitter as of late. … Maeda will meet with Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday, Baldelli said.