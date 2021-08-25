BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State baseball team has a new assistant coach in the dugout.

Interim head coach Matt Ellinghuysen announced Wednesday that Derek Dahlke has been hired as an assistant coach for the Beavers. Dahlke, a former NSIC pitcher, will focus on pitching at BSU.

Dahlke spent the past two seasons at Southwest Minnesota State as a graduate assistant. The Mustangs went 18-27 in that span, while SMSU’s pitching staff had an ERA of 6.44 and an opposing batting average of .292.

Prior to his time at Southwest Minnesota State, Dahlke had a five-year playing career at Augustana. The right-handed pitcher had a 4.34 ERA from 2014-19, and he was 3-0 with two saves over 24 appearances during Augie’s 2018 national championship season.

Dahlke earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health education from Augustana in 2019, and he completed his master’s degree in coaching at SMSU in 2021.

Longtime head coach Tim Bellew left his position in May after 16 years as Bemidji State’s head coach, and Ellinghuysen was named the interim head coach the next day.