Paul Molitor’s entire life has been devoted to baseball. So much so that he couldn’t even watch his teenage son Ben’s games without starting to break things down in his mind.

“My instinct is like, ‘Yeah, how’d that happen?’ Or ‘someone needs to tell this guy this,’ ” Molitor said recently. “It’s kind of in my blood.”

It always has been, as his journey took him from being a kid growing up in St. Paul with big-league dreams to a Hall of Fame playing career to a long coaching path. The day he walked out of the manager’s office in October 2018 at Target Field for the last time, Molitor and members of the Twins front office had already started having conversations about the former Cretin-Derham Hall and University of Minnesota star becoming involved with them again — when the time was right.

The time, Molitor figured, was right last year after taking the 2019 season off, but things broke down when the minor-league season was wiped out because of the pandemic. Talks were rekindled this offseason and Molitor has rejoined the Twins organization as a special assistant, working with coaches and minor-league players in the Twins’ system.

“I’m embracing it because I enjoy being around the game,” he said. “It’s a little different because we’re teaching the game a little differently now there and so I’m kind of learning while I’m teaching. I don’t know as many of the staff as I used to, so that’s kind of been a transition for me to kind of do that. But it’s been fun.”

Molitor traveled down to Fort Myers, Florida, in April to help with minor-league spring training. In June, he really got started, working with players at the Twins’ three highest affiliates — Triple-A St. Paul, Double-A Wichita and Class-A Advanced Cedar Rapids.

Molitor said the job has him traveling every week or so, and during each trip to an affiliate, he’ll try to catch four or five games.

“It’s good, and I have a little bit more free rein,” he said. “I do a little baserunning (coaching). I do a little hitting. I love talking to pitchers. I love talking to staff. We’ve got all the young staff that really like to pick your mind, too. Hopefully it’s been good.”

Molitor, of course, has a great baseball mind to tap into and has been sharing it in a coaching capacity for much of his post-playing career. Molitor, who managed the Twins from 2015-18 and won an AL Manager of the Year award while doing so, previously spent time in the Twins’ player development department, working as the organization’s minor-league baserunning/infield coordinator.

The biggest challenge now, he said, has been understanding that teaching the game is different than it was just five to 10 years ago — and adapting to that. But different teaching methods and all, count Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, Molitor’s successor, among the many who are happy to have him back in the organization.

“He’s a very special guy and an extraordinarily special baseball mind,” Baldelli said. “He’s spending time with our younger players and talking to them and sharing some things with them, which I think is fantastic, and I think he’s really enjoying it as well, and I hope our players take advantage of it in every way possible.”