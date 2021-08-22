WACONIA -- The Bemidji Blue Ox baseball team didn’t have much trouble in its state opener on Saturday.

Bemidji walloped New Prague 12-3 at Waconia, advancing to the Round of 32 in the Class C state tournament.

The Blue Ox (14-5) pounded out 15 hits, most of which came at the top of the order. Mitch Hendricks and Connor McNallan each had three knocks at the top two spots, and Cody Rutledge and Otto Grimm had a pair of hits at Nos. 3 and 4. Seven-hitter Caleb Manecke held his own with a two-hit performance, as well.

Grimm and Turner Storm each clubbed home runs, while Hendricks and Ben Thoma racked up three RBIs apiece in the slugfest.

Bemidji’s lead was just 4-3 through five complete innings as the Orioles plated a pair in the fifth to close within one. But the Blue Ox tallied two runs in the sixth for a 6-3 cushion, and they piled on six more runs in the eighth inning to blow the doors open.

On the mound, meanwhile, Andrew Pugliano fanned 12 New Prague batters while allowing three runs (two earned) over eight innings. Pugliano, who normally plays for Dilworth, was selected by Bemidji to join the team for state in the Region 10C draft.

The Blue Ox will next challenge Milroy at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, in Waconia. Milroy, the Region 4C champion, received a first-round bye. Sunday’s winner will move on to the final 16 and reach the final weekend of the state tournament from Sept. 4-6.





Bemidji 12, New Prague 3

NP 001 020 000 -- 3-6-4

BEM 200 202 06X -- 12-15-2

WP: Pugliano (8 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K)

LP: Novak (4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)