Kenta Maeda left Saturday’s start during the fifth inning with what manager Rocco Baldelli called “forearm tightness” in his right arm.

Baldelli said it’s something Maeda has dealt with “on and off” throughout the year, but seemed to flare up specifically in the fifth inning.

Baldelli was uncertain of the severity of the injury but said Maeda will get looked at by the doctors and will get an MRI.

Through the first four innings, Maeda’s control looked strong, and his only slip-up was in the second inning allowing a run. But in the fifth he gave up two hits before throwing nine straight balls.

After throwing a first-pitch ball to Giancarlo Stanton, Maeda asked for time and motioned to the dugout. After talking with Baldelli and the Twins’ trainer, Maeda was removed from the game.

“There wasn’t any question Kenta was coming out of the game at that point,” Baldelli said. “There was really no debate to be had.”

While Baldelli declined to give a specific timeline or speculate if the injury could land Maeda on the injured list, he did say it “may take a little bit of time.”

“I don’t see very many scenarios right now where it’s not going to take some time to get Kenta back where he needs to be,” Baldelli added.

Series finale postponed

Sunday’s series finale between the Twins and Yankees has been postponed due to the expected landfall of Hurricane Henri in the New York area.

The teams were not scheduled to meet again this season, but have three common off days in September. The game has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 13 at 2:05 EDT.

The Twins were already scheduled to have an off day on Monday, so the postponement gives the team a rare two days of rest.

Minnesota is scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Red Sox in Boston on Tuesday.

Buxton gets day off

Byron Buxton (hand) began his rehab assignment with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Friday and went 0-2 with a sacrifice fly in his return.

Baldelli said everything “went well,” but that Buxton would not play Saturday. Instead allowing him a bit of rest and recovery while still completing his daily workout.

The plan is for Buxton to be back in the Saints’ lineup on Sunday. Buxton has been out since June 21 with a fractured hand.

Alcala getting closer

Jorge Alcala, currently on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis, threw a bullpen session in New York on Saturday, Baldelli said.

The 26-year-old reliever has been sidelined since Aug. 9 when he sustained the injury against the Astros.

“He’s doing much better,” Baldelli said. “Ultimately the (bicep) injury that he was dealing with, or went on the IL with, it’s improved and I would consider it minor in general. Certainly something there but I think he’s healed up nicely.”

Alcala has a 5.11 ERA in 45 appearances this season.

Briefly

Michael Pineda was seen on the field in pregame Saturday, however that is not an indication he is close to returning, Baldelli said. “I think he’s mainly going to be a spectator on this (road) trip. Some of that had to do with our medical staffing situation due to the health situation we’re dealing with right now. We didn’t want to leave everybody back, if possible, and Mike was more than OK with making the trip.” Pineda went on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain on Aug. 14. Baldelli said he expects Pineda to return at some point this season.