MINNEAPOLIS -- Nearly two months after he was forced off the field by a Tyler Mahle pitch that creeped up and in and hit him flush in the left hand, Byron Buxton is ready to return to action.

His first game since July 21 will come in St. Paul, where Buxton is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Saints at CHS Field. The Minnesota Twins center fielder completed a successful session of live batting practice against reliever Luke Farrell on Thursday. In 27 major league games this season, Buxton hit .369 with 10 home runs and 19 RBIs.

“I think we’re going to learn a lot by allowing him to get out on the field and start playing again,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There’s only so many things you can simulate.”

Buxton, who suffered a boxer’s fracture in his left hand in June, is scheduled to play seven innings in the outfield when the Saints continue their series against the Iowa Cubs. Baldelli said the Twins plan on getting Buxton “multiple games’ worth of at-bats” in St. Paul before he rejoins the team.

How many games will be dictated by his health and how his hand is responding.

“We talk to him often. We will continue to do so, but we’ll start with game one and see how it goes and be able to add on and discuss from there,” Baldelli said.

It’s the second lengthy injured list stint this season for Buxton, who strained his hip in the spring. That injury forced him off the field for more than six weeks. Three days after he returned, Buxton was hit by the pitch.

As eager as the Twins are to get their star center fielder back — and he is to return — the Twins will be careful not to rush the process.

“He is coming back from a broken hand that took a little time to get his strength back. It’s going to come down to in some ways how he feels and how he responds,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to let his health dictate where we’re at.”

Sano welcomes baby

Miguel Sanó was supposed to head home after the Twins’ series with the Yankees concluded for his wife Daniela’s scheduled cesarean section on Monday, the Twins’ off day. Baby Danea had other plans, and at first, Sanó could hardly believe it.

“I got the news early today, like around 7 in the morning. I was sleeping,” he said Thursday afternoon. “Everybody called me, ‘Ahh, the baby’s born. The baby’s born.’ I said, ‘Hey, really?’ I thought people were joking with me. As soon as I got my phone, I saw a hundred pictures and it’s a beautiful moment.”

It’s the fourth child for Sanó, who is also father to Angelica, who passed away shortly after her birth, Dylan and Dara Michelle.

Sanó is expected to leave the Twins over the weekend to be with his family. The Twins have Monday off, and he is expected to rejoin the team in Boston.

“I want to be with my baby girl a little bit. It’s really exciting. I don’t know how to explain,” he said. “I’m really excited because I remember a long time ago when I lose my other daughter with my wife. I saw the picture of my little baby. We’re twins. She and me. Beautiful.”

Roster shuffle

Lewis Thorpe’s short start on Thursday combined with a bullpen day on Friday called for a roster shuffle to get fresh arms into the bullpen. The Twins placed Thorpe on the injured list with a shoulder injury and optioned reliever Edgar García, who threw 35 pitches in the Twins’ win Thursday.

To fill their spots on the roster, the Twins selected the contracts of pitchers Andrew Albers and Kyle Barraclough. The Twins had an open 40-man spot after designating Nick Vincent for assignment on Wednesday and created another spot when Beau Burrows cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A.

Thorpe’s injury comes after he spent more than two months — June 5 to Aug. 8 — on the injured list with a shoulder strain. Baldelli said based on the reports they had gotten and the successful completion of his rehab assignment, everyone agreed Thorpe was ready to come back and pitch in the majors.

“It is a true shoulder strain in one way, shape or form. Initially we didn’t quite get that information from Thorpey, but he wanted to compete,” Baldelli said. “He wanted to go out there and pitch and was going to do, probably do or say whatever he could to stay out there and keep pitching but ultimately we got down to it and figured out what was really going on.”

Briefly

Joe Ryan, acquired in the deal that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay in July, is scheduled to make his Saints’ debut on Friday. He recently reported to the Saints after winning a silver medal with Team USA at the Olympics. … Veteran outfielder Keon Broxton, who spent the season in St. Paul, was released on Thursday. … Baldelli said there were no additional COVID-19 positives for the Twins on Thursday after prior positives earlier in the week.



