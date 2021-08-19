BEMIDJI -- The Blue Ox certainly had to earn it with their backs against the wall, but Bemidji’s amateur baseball team is carrying on what’s become an annual tradition in Paul Bunyan’s backyard.

The Blue Ox are heading back to the Class C state tournament for a fifth time in six years. The streak was in major jeopardy on Aug. 8, as Bemidji trailed Marble by three runs in the bottom of the ninth of the game that decided Region 10C’s last state entrant. Nevertheless, and sparked by the bottom of the order to boot, the Blue Ox scored four runs in the frame to walk it off.

“That was incredible,” player/manager Cody Rutledge said. “The whole thing just started rolling. Everybody got excited, and we kind of just felt like it was about our turn to have something go our way.”

Bemidji has reached the state quarterfinals in each of the past two seasons. This year’s quest for the same -- or more -- begins at 11 a.m. Saturday against New Prague in Waconia. Undoubtedly, they’ll have some of the most seasoned players in the field.

“When we first started playing here, we didn’t go to the state tournament hardly ever,” Rutledge said. “Then about seven years ago, we got this core group of guys together, and we all started playing for the Blue Ox. Basically, it became a tradition that we needed to make the state tournament. … It’s just kind of the norm now, which is pretty sweet.”

Bemidji didn’t quite claim the Region 10C crown. That honor went to Ada, which beat the Blue Ox 14-4 in the championship game. But that loss was after Bemidji already secured a spot at state by topping Marble 12-11 in the elimination bracket final. Region 10C gets two state entrants, with the champion earning a first-round bye.

The Blue Ox can reach the Round of 32 by beating New Prague in the opening round. If they do, they’ll then match up with Milroy, the Region 4C champ, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, in Waconia.

The Round of 16 game is on Sept. 4 in Chaska, while the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds are on Sept. 5 in Chaska. First pitch of the state championship game is scheduled for noon on Sept. 6 in Waconia.

Bemidji (13-5) hopes its strength of offensive firepower can lead into another extended stay at state.

“This year, it’s basically been our bats,” Rutledge said of the team’s success. “Our lineup has been pretty tough. We’ve been hitting the ball really well this year. On the mound, we’ve been up and down, I would say, but we’re coming into our own.”

And with plenty of experience under its belt, a veteran Blue Ox bunch knows what it takes to make a deep run.

“That’s the game plan,” Rutledge said. “We have the same core group of guys. We know what we’ve got to do when we head down there: We’ve got to play good defense, pitching, and the bats have to stay hitting the ball. That’s what it comes down to at the state tournament. It comes down to your pitching and defense.”