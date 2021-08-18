Earlier this season, a small COVID-19 outbreak among three players and a staff member halted the Twins’ season, forcing the postponement of three games while in California.

Now, the Twins are dealing with positive COVID-19 cases among their coaching ranks.

On Sunday, the Twins announced hitting coach Edgar Varela had contracted COVID-19 while away from the team caring for family members who had tested positive for the virus. Monday, first base coach Tommy Watkins left abruptly during the middle of the third inning and a day later, the Twins announced that Watkins, who has been vaccinated, had also tested positive for the virus.

Before Tuesday’s game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the team had “some medical-related things going on,” that had taken up a lot of time over the past 24 hours. Baldelli confirmed “multiple people in our group,” had been affected.

“As of right now, everyone is doing OK,” Baldelli said. “I don’t have anything to report on that side, which is relatively good. But we have to stay very aware, very careful and pay attention to everything going on around us.”

Though both Varela and Watkins will be away from the team indefinitely, Baldelli said they did not plan to add anyone to the coaching staff at the moment. Baldelli said run creation coordinator Frankie Padulo, who left briefly to attend to a family matter, has returned and will be in the batting cages working with the team’s hitters and filling in where needed.

Major league field coordinator Kevin Morgan will slide in and handle first base coach duties for the time being, as he did on Monday night after Watkins departed mid-game.

“When you get a chance to carry an extra coach these days on the field more than we used to in this game, having K-Mo able to go over to first base he’s generally very aware of everything we do out there anyway. So it’s not like putting someone out there cold,” Baldelli said. “He’ll be able to handle that just fine.”

Baldelli also said team trainer Michael Salazar has been “working through everything that’s going on right now,” and that the Twins would be making “some adjustments,” on their medical staff for the time being.

“We’re just going to continue to do everything we can and try to be as smart as we can, but those are kind of the adjustments that we’re dealing with right now,” Baldelli said.

Dobnak departs

Randy Dobnak has headed to Fort Myers, Fla., where he will continue his rehab process as he works his way back from a middle finger strain that has kept him out of action since late June. Dobnak last pitched in a game on June 19.

Baldelli said the plan was to get Dobnak in a rehab game in Florida and stretch him out to about 50 pitches. Dobnak said earlier this month that he anticipated making “a few” rehab starts before his return.

“Obviously he wants to get back as soon as possible, but being able to pitch a lengthy span of innings is going to be something that he’s going to need to be able to do over the last couple of months,” Baldelli said.

Briefly

Byron Buxton (hand) returned to the Twins after briefly leaving to attend to a family matter and worked out on the field on Tuesday. Baldelli said he anticipated learning more about Buxton’s status as the day went on, but the outfielder is likely nearing a rehab assignment.