MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco doubled in Max Kepler from second base with two outs in the bottom of the 10th to give the Minnesota Twins their second consecutive walk-off victory, 5-4, over the Cleveland Indians on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Polanco lined reliever Nick Wittgren's first pitch down the right field line to drive in Kepler, who had been intentionally walked earlier in the inning. It was Polanco's sacrifice fly that drove in Kepler in the bottom of the ninth in Sunday's 5-4 victory over Tampa Bay.

Kepler, who walked three times and scored twice, and Ryan Jeffers each homered and Josh Donaldson had three hits for Minnesota, which overcame four errors to win its third straight game. Polanco and Luis Arraez each had two hits while Caleb Thielbar (5-0), who struck out two during a 1-2-3 10th, picked up the win.

Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Amed Rosario had two hits and a run scored for Cleveland. Wittgren (2-6) picked up the loss.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Kepler led off with a home run for the second time in three games. The 392-foot drive into the second deck in right-center, his 16th of the season, was his 13th career leadoff homer.

Cleveland took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on Zimmer's fifth home run of the season off the middle of the batter's eye in dead center. The 446-foot drive drove in Franmil Reyes who opened the inning with a walk.

The Twins tied it in the third on a two-out single to right-center by Donaldson, driving in Jorge Polanco, who ran through a stop sign, from first base. Minnesota then took a 3-2 lead an inning later on a fielder's choice by Kepler, driving in Jake Cave who had doubled.

The Indians tied it, 3-3, in the fifth when Rosario lined a double to center and advanced to third when the ball rolled under Cave's glove for an error. Jose Ramirez then singled to drive in Rosario.

Cleveland then took a 4-3 lead in the sixth with an unearned run. Owen Miller reached base on a two-out fielding error by Andrelton Simmons and advanced to second on a walk to Andres Gimenez. Austin Hedges then singled down the left field line to drive in Miller but Gimenez was cut down at the plate on a good relay from Brent Rooker to Simmons to Jeffers.

Jeffers then tied it, 4-4, in the sixth with a 427-foot home run into the bullpen in center. It was the 11th homer of the season for Jeffers, breaking the team's record for a rookie catcher set by Butch Wynegar in 1976.