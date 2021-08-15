MINNEAPOLIS — Joe Ryan knew he could be traded. For a top prospect of a contending team like the Tampa Bay Rays, that eventuality is ever present.

So getting the call that he’d been traded as part of a package for Nelson Cruz wasn’t a shock on its own. But receiving it 6,000 miles from home while competing for the US Olympic team in Tokyo is a slightly different story.

“That was definitely a wake-up call. The first day that we got in (Tokyo), got a nice call at 7 o’clock in the morning to let you know that you’re not going to be going back to the same team,” said Ryan, who was recognized pregame at Target Field. “It was crazy, but having 20 days to let that settle in made it a little bit easier.”

Ryan was one of two newly acquired Twins to compete for Team USA at the Tokyo Games, joining pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson, who was acquired in the Jose Berrios deal.

Unlike Woods Richardson, who did not appear in an Olympic game, Ryan was a contributor towards Team USA’s silver medal.

Ryan started in the team’s first game, allowing just one run over six innings to get credited with the win. He also started in the USA’s semifinal game against South Korea, allowing one lone run over 4⅓ innings in a 7-2 USA win. Team USA went on to lose the gold medal game 2-0 to Japan.

“Any time you get to put on that jersey, it’s an amazing experience,” Ryan said. “… The weight of the situation was definitely apparent in that first game. I don’t really remember the first five innings and kind of woke up for the sixth inning and was able to enjoy the outing. And then pitching in that semifinal game was amazing.”

Ryan returned stateside early Tuesday morning, Aug. 10. Since then he’s been recovering from jetlag while also moving himself from Durham, Tampa Bay’s Triple-A site, to the Twin Cities. Ryan said he has thrown every day since returning and hopes to get an outing some time this week.

Ryan admitted he doesn’t have much knowledge of the Twins. He trained at the same Los Angeles gym as Kenta Maeda in the offseason and has spoken with him a couple times. He also recalls pitching against Max Kepler during a spring training game.

Ryan was at Target Field on Sunday, Aug. 15, and had a chance to meet the rest of the Twins coaches and players. He was also able to catch up with his former teammates from the Rays and show off his gold medal.

“I think it couldn’t have been better timing,” Ryan said of the Twins playing his former organization. “It’s an amazing group over there… Definitely miss those guys, but I’m excited to meet everyone on the Twins today. It’ll be a good time.”

Alcala update

Reliever Jorge Alcala played catch on Sunday as he works towards returning from tricep tendonitis that landed him on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 6.

Baldelli said the injury was “a little bit of a scare” for Alcala, being that it was the reliever’s first trip to the Injured List at the major league level. The team will take a wait-and-see approach before bringing back the third-year pro.

Alcala has appeared in 45 games for the Twins this season, going 3-5 with a 5.11 ERA (44.0 IP, 25 ER), 11 walks and 43 strikeouts.

“This is, I would say, one of those things where we need to make certain he is healthy and pain-free before we start ramping him up. But he’s feeling a lot better,” Baldelli said.

Briefly

The Twins announced Sunday that hitting coach Edgar Varela has tested positive for COVID-19. Varela left the team on August 10 for family reasons relating to COVID and subsequently contracted the virus while at home in Florida, the team said. He did not test positive while he was with the team.