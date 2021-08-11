In the Twins’ six series against Chicago, Ober has drawn the unenviable task of facing the American League Central Division leaders five times. Facing the same offense five times in the span of a few months isn’t an easy task, but it’s especially challenging against one of the best teams in baseball.

This time around, though, Ober had something new in his arsenal to show the White Sox — a recently-tweaked harder slider — that helped him out on his way to 5 1/3 scoreless frames. Ober and the Twins, on the strength of a stellar pitching performance all the way around and a home run from Jorge Polanco, beat the White Sox 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field. It’s the Twins’ first series win against the White Sox this season and second straight against a division-leading team, after taking three of four in Houston over the past weekend.

“Coming back again and facing the White Sox, (it’s) not an easy thing to do,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s kind of running against the same group and the fact that he’s still going out there and effectively attacking them is a wonderful sign.”

It certainly was a wonderful sign for Ober and the Twins (50-65) on Wednesday.

Ober only threw one clean inning in his start — the first — but gave up just six singles and extracted himself from the limited trouble he faced well. Ober struck out six and racked up 17 whiffs in the game. All, per Statcast, came on his four-seamer.

“It felt great. Felt really good spinning out of my hand. Felt like I was consistent with location, top of the zone, underneath these guys’ hands,” Ober said of his fastball. “I felt like the harder slider got these guys off the fastball, so I was able to beat them late with the fastball.”

The slider, which he said he tweaked after his last outing, was up 4.2 miles per hour on average, per Statcast. While he said he still seeks more consistency with it, he was happy with the velocity and the movement on Wednesday.

His shutout performance was part of one of the Twins’ best pitching efforts this year. Ober and a trio of relievers combined for the team’s fourth shutout this season and first since May.

Caleb Thielbar, who came on in relief of Ober, threw a scoreless 1 1/3 innings, helping Ober out of a jam in the sixth and picking up the win. Juan Minaya followed with a scoreless 1 1/3 of his own, which included facing the heart of the White Sox (67-48) order in the eighth inning. And for the second straight day, Alexander Colomé threw a scoreless frame against his former team to pick up the save.

“I feel like we’re just throwing the ball a lot better,” Thielbar said of the bullpen. “Guys are kind of getting into midseason form and really just doing what we need to do out there to get outs and get a lot of strikeouts too.”

The pitching needed to be stingy on a day where the Twins managed just four hits. Fortunately for them, that was enough, thanks to Jorge Polanco’s 21st home run of the season, which came in the sixth inning.

Polanco said he went up to the plate looking fastball, and that’s what reliever José Ruiz fed him. Polanco pounced on the first pitch to provide all the run support needed on Wednesday.

“It was a wonderful day for the pitching staff in general,” Baldelli said. “We had to be almost perfect today to win the ballgame and we were.”