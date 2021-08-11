Willians Astudillo hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

Andrelton Simmons had two hits for Minnesota, which won for just the fifth time in 18 games against the American League Central-leading White Sox this season.

Rookie Griffin Jax (3-1) won his second straight start, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out a career-high 10 batters. Alex Colome pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save.

Jose Abreu homered and doubled and Adam Engel also went deep for Chicago, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Dallas Keuchel (7-6) took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out just one.

Minnesota, which fell behind 7-0 after two innings Monday en route to a series-opening, 11-1 loss, took advantage of Keuchel's wildness to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Three of the first four batters -- Rob Refsnyder, Josh Donaldson and Mitch Garver -- walked to load the bases. Luis Arraez then singled in Refsnyder, and Miguel Sano's RBI groundout made it 2-0.

The White Sox bounced back to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning. Cesar Hernandez led off with a single to right and came around to score two outs later on Engel's seventh homer of the season, a 416-foot drive to center.

Abreu gave Chicago the lead three pitches later when he lined his 22nd home run of the season into the bullpen in left-center.

The Twins took advantage of another Keuchel free pass to take a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Sano walked with two outs, and Astudillo followed with his sixth home run of the season, a shot into the bleachers in left field for what would prove to be the game-winner.

White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez, who came into the contest with back-to-back two-homer, five-RBI games, finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.