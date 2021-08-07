After spraining his left middle finger in late July, Taylor Rogers had three options in front of him: two surgical, one that wouldn’t require a procedure.

The Twins all-star reliever sought opinions from multiple doctors and has finally made a decision on how he would like to proceed.

Rogers has opted against having a procedure, manager Rocco Baldelli announced on Saturday, and will instead go forward with a rest and rehab route.

The Twins still have not made any public declarations as to whether or not Rogers might be able to return this season, though it remains possible that he is out for the remainder of the season.

“We’re going to continue to learn more about the situation before we make a final call on that,” Baldelli said. “Now that he’s not going to be having a procedure, I think that again, we’re going to learn a lot and probably continue to talk to the doctors about what that rehab looks like. We were contemplating three different scenarios. Now we can lock in on one.”

Baldelli said Rogers would rest and let the swelling in his finger continue to go down before starting to work his way back to full health.

The lefty suffered the injury on July 26, misfiring a pitch badly and then coming out of the game immediately. He was put on the injured list the next day and did not travel with the team on its three-city road trip.

“These situations can be amended and we may have to adjust, but I think that’s a good approach from everything that I’ve heard, and if Rog is opting with this, then he’s probably confident that this is the right thing for him to do,” Baldelli said.

Injury updates

Ahead of Monday’s game against the White Sox, the Twins will be joined on the field by three players who have been sidelined by long-term injuries.

Most notably, center fielder Byron Buxton, who fractured his hand in June, will join the Twins on the field for “reasonably full workouts,” Baldelli said. Buxton has been taking batting practice in the batting cage, which has gone well.

“I think we’ll be able to learn a lot and make a good assessment as far as where he’s at by the middle of next week and probably better understand what the next steps are going to be for him,” Baldelli said.

Baldelli said there would “probably” be a rehab assignment for Buxton ahead of his return.

Pitchers Randy Dobnak and Luke Farrell will also take a big step on Monday. Both are scheduled to throw a light bullpen that day. Dobnak has been on the injured list since June 24 with a middle finger strain and Farrell has been out since June 25 with an oblique strain.

“I think both guys would say and I would say when both of them began dealing with their issues, we were probably hoping they’d be able to be back before this point,” Baldelli said. “Obviously things haven’t cooperated and they’re still getting back but this is a good sign and I’m looking forward to them really progressing at this point and rejoining us.”

Polanco surges

When Jorge Polanco hurt his ankle in May, the same ankle he had underwent offseason surgery on — twice — his initial reaction was an understandable one.

“I was afraid,” he said. “That’s why I had the MRI. I was afraid it was going to be the same thing again.”

And boy are Polanco and the Twins sure happy it wasn’t. Polanco was weighed down by ankle pain for much of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season, sapping his power and affecting left-handed swing especially.

May’s ankle pain was more of a blip on the radar than anything, disappearing quickly. Now, Polanco says he feels as good as he did in 2019. He’s hitting as good, too.

Polanco was an all-star that year, and has been putting all-star numbers as of late.

From the beginning of July through Friday’s play, Polanco has hit .317 with a .360 on-base percentage and .579 slugging percentage. He’s also hit nine home runs and driven in 26, and he garnered American League Player of the Month votes in July.

“It’s been good. I’ve been working on my approach at the plate,” Polanco said. “Working with my hitting coaches. It’s been fun. This last month, I feel really great.”

Briefly

Luis Arraez was out of the starting lineup on Saturday after exiting Friday’s game early with a knee issue. Baldelli said it didn’t seem like it had gotten any worse on Saturday. … Former Twin Tyler Austin and future Twins Joe Ryan and Simeon Woods Richardson, two pitching prospects who were acquired in trades last month, won silver medals at the Olympics on Saturday with Team USA. … Josh Winder, one of the Twins’ top pitching prospects, was placed on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A with a right shoulder impingement. Winder has not pitched since July 21.