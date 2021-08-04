Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to rally the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Polanco hit a 2-2 slider by Heath Hembree (2-6) that curled just inside the right field foul pole for his 17th home run of the season. It drove in in Jake Cave and Max Kepler, whom Hembree had walked to open the inning.

Mitch Garver also had a three-run home run and two hits, and Luis Arraez added had two hits for Minnesota, which won for just the fifth time in its last 17 road games.

Danny Coulombe (2-1) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Despite giving up a single to Tyler Naquin and a walk to Eugenio Suarez to open the bottom of the ninth, Alex Colome bounced back to record his third save.

Jonathan India homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Suarez and Tucker Barnhart also homered for Cincinnati. Jesse Winker added two hits and an RBI for the Reds.

Minnesota jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning on back-to-back one-out doubles by Kepler and Brent Rooker.

Cincinnati took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third. Suarez and Barnhart opened the inning by homering on back-to-back pitches to almost the identical spot in right-center. It was the 21st home run of the season for Suarez and the fifth for Barnhart.

One out later, India lined a double down the left field line and came around to score on a double to left by Winker.

The Twins took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on Garver's 12th homer of the season, a 401-foot drive to left-center that drove in starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, who opened the inning with a single, and Rooker, who had walked.

But the Reds rebounded to take a 5-4 lead in the bottom half of the inning when pinch-hitter Shogo Akiyama sliced a one-out single to left and scored on India's 11th homer of the season, a 402-foot drive to left-center.