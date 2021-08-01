Edmundo Sosa and Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs each to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Minnesota Twins 7-3 Sunday.

The Cardinals won two of three games in their interleague series. They have won nine of their last 14 games while the Twins have lost 12 of 17.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (9-6) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk in seven innings. This was his 11th start of seven or more innings this season.

Yadier Molina got two hits to move past Albert Pujols for fourth place on the Cardinals' all-time list with 2,075.

Losing pitcher Michael Pineda (4-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk in four innings.

The Twins took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Mitch Garver's single, Miguel Sano's double and Andrelton Simmons' two-run single.

The Cardinals responded in the third when Sosa hit a leadoff single, took second on Wainwright's bunt and scored on Dylan Carlson's bloop double. Goldschmidt followed with an RBI single to tie the game 2-2.

The Cardinals moved ahead 3-2 with an unearned run in the fourth inning. Tommy Edman hit a two-out double, Sosa drew an intentional walk, and Twins third baseman Luis Arraez made a throwing error on Wainwright's hard smash.

They expanded their lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning against former teammate John Gant, who went to the Twins in trade for J.A. Happ before Friday's trade deadline.

Tyler O'Neill hit a two-out single, raced to third on Molina' single and scored on Gant's wild pitch.

Jorge Polanco's solo home run in the sixth inning cut the lead to 4-3. But the Cardinals regained their two-run lead in their half of the inning on Edman's leadoff double and Sosa's RBI single.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to four runs in the eighth. Sosa led off with a homer, Matt Carpenter walked, Carlson hit a ground rule double and Goldschmidt hit a sacrifice fly.