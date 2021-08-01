BLOOMINGTON -- The Bemidji Junior Legion baseball team met the end of its season on Saturday, but the Woodpeckers didn’t go down without a fight.

Bemidji scored seven runs in the final two innings, almost completing a furious comeback. But Alexandria Black scored six runs of their own in the sixth inning, hanging on for an 11-8 win in a state tournament elimination game in Bloomington.

The Woodpeckers ended up placing fourth in the state and finished the season 22-7.

To make a rally necessary, Bemidji first found itself in a hole. Alexandria scored four runs in the first inning, which they turned into a 5-1 lead through five innings.

But the Woodpeckers tied it up in the top of the sixth. Gavin Kapaun scored the first run on a passed ball, and then Aiden Neadeau came in on Peyton Neadeau’s bases-loaded walk. On the next batter, Zane Hiller and Hunter Brodina both scored on a fielder’s choice to tie things up at 5-5.

Just as momentum swung to Bemidji, however, Alex grabbed it back. Alexandria scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth by stringing plenty of singles together, and what had become a new ballgame suddenly turned into an 11-5 rally killer.

The Woodpeckers didn’t go down without a fight, as Aiden Neadeau doubled in two runs and watched Kapaun scamper home on a passed ball soon after. But Bemidji left the tying run at the plate as Alex snuck away victorious.

Cael Knutson threw 5 2/3 innings of relief for the Woodpeckers, allowing nine runs (eight earned) off 12 hits.

Alexandria advanced to the losers bracket final on Saturday evening but lost 11-9 to New Prague, who will challenge undefeated Eden Prairie for the state title on Sunday.





Alexandria Black 11, Bemidji 8

BEM 001 004 3 -- 8-7-1

ALX 400 106 X -- 11-12-2

WP: Gulbranson (0.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K)

LP: Knutson (5.2 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)