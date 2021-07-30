ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Twins have agreed to trade starting pitcher José Berríos to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of baseball’s 3 p.m. trade deadline for a pair of prospects headed by Austin Martin, the No. 5 overall pick in last year’s draft, a source confirmed. Pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson is also headed to Minnesota in the deal.

Berrios, 27, has a 3.48 earned-run average in 20 games this season and one year of control remaining over the course of his major-league career. He has been extremely durable, helping the Twins land a haul for him.

This is the second trade the Twins have made after shipping veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay last week. It is not expected to be the last ahead of Friday’s deadline.



