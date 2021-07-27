BEMIDJI -- Only seven more teams stand between the Bemidji Junior Legion baseball team and a state championship.

The Woodpeckers are set to take on the field in the Division I Junior Legion state tournament, which begins Thursday, July 29, at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington.

With opening-round matchups predetermined by Sub-States and prior to teams qualifying, Bemidji drew Eden Prairie in the opening round. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The winner will face either Alexandria Black or the hosts from Bloomington at 2 p.m. Friday, July 30, in the winners bracket semifinals. The winners bracket final is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

The loser of the Bemidji-Eden Prairie matchup drops into the losers bracket, where they’ll play an elimination game against the Alexandria Black/Bloomington loser at 9 a.m. Friday.

On the other half of the bracket, Wayzata meets Edina in the tournament’s opening game, while Excelsior and New Prague clash in the other first-round meeting.

The championship series is scheduled to begin at noon on Sunday, Aug. 1. If necessary, game two of the championship series will follow immediately after.





Junior Legion state tournament first-round matchups

Bemidji vs. Eden Prairie

Alexandria Black vs. Bloomington

Wayzata vs. Edina

Excelsior vs. New Prague