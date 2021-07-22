He’s a mentor. A friend. A father figure. A humanitarian. A slugger. A cheerleader. And so much more, something different to each person within the Minnesota Twins clubhouse.

He has an infectious giggle that can be heard from far distances. His penchant for napping prompted the Twins to create a nap room near their clubhouse. He wore a plush bathrobe at times last year in the Twins’ dugout and spent last summer cheering for himself during pregame introductions in empty stadiums across the Midwest.

There are no words to describe what Nelson Cruz’s presence has meant to the Twins over the course of the past three seasons. And there are no words to describe what his absence will mean to the team, either.

The Twins’ long-expected selloff officially began on Thursday as the club shipped Cruz and minor league pitcher Calvin Faucher to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitchers Joe Ryan and Drew Strotman.

“It’s hard to leave family behind and in this case, move to a different park, go to a different organization,” Cruz said. “I feel like this was my family and we’ve been through a lot through the years. Definitely, it’s heartbreaking.”

While Cruz said he was expecting the move, he wasn’t ready or prepared for it. And while the front office certainly knew it was coming, too, when the Twins got no closer to contention, it was still a hard move to make on their end, too.

“I’ve been around a lot of really good players, teammates, staff, otherwise,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “This is meant with no disrespect to anybody else, but he may be the best teammate I’ve ever seen in terms of the way he goes about his business, the way he puts his arm around people, the way he helps us become better in our front office jobs and coaching staff jobs. This guy is beyond special.”

On the field, too.

Cruz, who made the all-star team last month for the seventh time in his career, is hitting .294 with a .370 on-base percentage and .537 slugging percentage this season with the Twins. His 19 home runs lead the team.

With the Twins out of playoff contention, the 41-year-old Cruz will now have a chance at winning a ring with Tampa Bay. The Rays, who won the American League last season, entered Thursday in second place in the American League East. Cruz has never won a ring in his 17-year career, falling just shy with Texas in the 2010 and 2011 World Series.

“Especially my age, I play to win,” Cruz said. “To have that opportunity, I mean, it’s definitely a blessing. … I will try to get the best out of that situation and make sure I’m ready for whatever comes next.”

For the Twins, not only will they be losing one of the most valuable voices in the clubhouse, but the trade was also an official, expected acknowledgement that a season that began with high hopes has been lost.

Coming off back-to-back division titles, the Twins expected once more to compete for a postseason berth. Instead, they entered Thursday’s play 17 games behind the first-place White Sox in the American League Central.

“We’ve made no secret, said anything else than we’re disappointed with where we are,” Falvey said. “ … I look around that room and think it’s a really talented bunch. Obviously, our record does not speak to that and we have to own that. That’s on us and we haven’t gotten there and now decisions have to be made.”

While the Twins sift through the remaining decisions that must be made ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, they did add two pieces that they think can be part of their future. Ryan, a starter, currently has a 3.63 earned-run average with Triple-A Durham and will be representing Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Strotman, also a starter, is 7-2 with a 3.39 ERA at Triple-A this season.

And down the road, should the opportunity arise, Cruz didn’t rule out the possibility of a reunion in Minnesota.

“This is part of my family,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of friends that I love like family. The city. Everything that I’ve been through the last three years, it really touched me. I embraced it the best way that I can. We’ll see what happens next year.”