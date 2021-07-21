FERGUS FALLS -- It took a timely rally late in the game, but the Bemidji American Legion baseball team snuck by Thief River Falls 4-3 in its Sub-State 14 Tournament opener on Wednesday in Fergus Falls.

The top-seeded Centaurs (23-4) needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but that was enough to overcome the 3-1 deficit that arrived when eighth-seeded TRF scored three runs in the fifth.

Ben Corradi scored off a first-inning error for a quick 1-0 Bemidji lead, but the offenses didn’t threaten again until late. Meanwhile, Thief River Falls finally broke through in the fifth inning. A single from Jace Erickson tied things up at 1-1, another run scored on the third error of the inning, and the final tally came across on a ground out.

The Centaurs denied the upset bid in the bottom of the sixth, however. Brandon Lussier plated a run with an RBI double, and then he and Isaiah Biehn came across on Aaron Heger’s go-ahead double that brought on a 4-3 edge. All of the production came after the first two batters of the inning got out.

JD Kondos did the rest from the rubber. He finished off his complete game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, delivering Bemidji the opening-round win.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Kondos closed the day by allowing three runs (zero earned) off five hits while striking out four. Heger did the most damage at the plate, batting 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

The Centaurs advance to the winners bracket semifinals, where they’ll meet fourth-seeded Alexandria at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Alex topped fifth-seeded Detroit Lakes 2-1 on Wednesday.



Bemidji 4, Thief River Falls 3

TRF 000 030 0 -- 3-5-3

BEM 100 003 X -- 4-7-3

WP: Kondos (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Rude (CG, 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)