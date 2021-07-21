FERGUS FALLS -- It took a timely rally late in the game, but the Bemidji American Legion baseball team snuck by Thief River Falls 4-3 in its Sub-State 14 Tournament opener on Wednesday in Fergus Falls.

The top-seeded Centaurs (23-4) needed three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but that was enough to overcome the 3-1 deficit that arrived when eighth-seeded TRF scored three runs in the fifth.

Ben Corradi scored off a first-inning error for a quick 1-0 Bemidji lead, but the offenses didn’t threaten again until late. Meanwhile, Thief River Falls finally broke through in the fifth inning. A single from Jace Erickson tied things up at 1-1, another run scored on the third error of the inning, and the final tally came across on a ground out.

The Centaurs denied the upset bid in the bottom of the sixth, however. Brandon Lussier plated a run with an RBI double, and then he and Isaiah Biehn came across on Aaron Heger’s go-ahead double that brought on a 4-3 edge. All of the production came after the first two batters of the inning got out.

JD Kondos did the rest from the rubber. He finished off his complete game with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, delivering Bemidji the opening-round win.

Kondos closed the day by allowing three runs (zero earned) off five hits while striking out four. Heger did the most damage at the plate, batting 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

The Centaurs advance to the winners bracket semifinals, where they’ll meet fourth-seeded Alexandria at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Alex topped fifth-seeded Detroit Lakes 2-1 on Wednesday.





Bemidji 4, Thief River Falls 3

TRF 000 030 0 -- 3-5-3

BEM 100 003 X -- 4-7-3

WP: Kondos (CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Rude (CG, 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)