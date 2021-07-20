Gavin Sheets drilled a walk-off three-run home run and Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada also homered as the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Monday night to salvage a doubleheader split.

Limited to two hits in their first six times at bat, the White Sox opened the seventh with a single and a walk, with the runners moving into scoring position on a wild pitch from Twins starter Jose Berrios. Sheets, a rookie who made his major league debut June 29, delivered his fifth career home run moments later.

Mitch Garver blasted a pair of solo home runs for the Twins as he played for the first time since June 1 after missing nearly seven weeks with a groin contusion that required surgery. Garver connected against Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez in the second inning and reliever Matt Foster in the fifth for the catcher's seventh career multi-homer game.

Berrios (7-4) retired 11 straight hitters after walking Zack Collins to open the third. Moncada ended the run with a solo home run that brought the White Sox to within 3-2. Berrios' initial blemish came in the bottom of the first, as Abreu drilled his club-leading 17th home run after the first two Chicago hitters struck out.

Berrios allowed five runs on four hits in six-plus innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. Aaron Bummer (2-4) was the winner in relief, striking out one in a scoreless seventh.

Minnesota needed just four pitches to manufacture the first run of the game. Luis Arraez hit a leadoff single, advanced to third on Lopez's throwing error on a pickoff attempt and scored on a Josh Donaldson sacrifice fly to right.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa rested shortstop and leadoff hitter Tim Anderson in the nightcap. Anderson hit a solo homer in the third inning of Game 1 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games. Anderson has a hit and a run scored in a franchise-best 12 successive games.

Minnesota 3, Chicago 2

Nelson Cruz hit a sixth-inning homer and drove in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, leading the Twins to a 3-2 victory over Chicago in the first game of the doubleheader.

Minnesota's Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the top of the eighth. Chicago's Jose Abreu responded with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning, but he was stranded at second base.

Luis Arraez, Ryan Jeffers and Polanco each had two hits for Minnesota, which snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 3-10 against the White Sox this season.

Tyler Duffey (2-2) picked up the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Hansel Robles earned his 10th save despite allowing an unearned run in the eighth.

Chicago's Tim Anderson homered for the third consecutive game and extended his hitting streak 16 games, setting a career high. Garrett Crochet (2-5) took the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit in one-third of an inning.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Anderson's ninth home run of the season, a 417-foot drive to right-center.

Minnesota tied it in the sixth when Cruz lined his 19th homer of the season into the bleachers in left. It was the 436th home run of Cruz's career, breaking a tie with Carlos Beltran for 46th place on the all-time list. Andre Dawson is 45th with 438 homers.

Cruz has 15 home runs and 40 RBIs against the White Sox over the past three seasons.

The Twins then took a 3-1 lead in the top of the eighth. Arraez led off with a single to send Gilberto Celestino, pinch-running for designated runner Jeffers, to third. Josh Donaldson then loaded the bases with a fielders' choice when third baseman Jake Burger fielded his slow roller and tried unsuccessfully to tag Celestino straying off third base.

After Trevor Larnach struck out, Cruz drove in Celestino with a sacrifice fly to center off reliever Ryan Burr. Polanco followed with a single to right to drive in Arraez.

Chicago cut it to 3-2 in the bottom of the inning on Abreu's one-out ground-rule double to left-center, driving in Anderson, who began the inning at second as the designated runner. Robles bounced back to strike out pinch hitter Gavin Sheets and get Adam Engel to fly out to shallow left.