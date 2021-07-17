DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera hit the game-winning single with two outs in the bottom the eighth inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Tigers swept the doubleheader after winning the first game, 1-0.

With Jonathan Schoop on first base and two outs, Cabrera hit a popup to centerfield that should've been the third out.

But following some confusion between Minnesota shortstop Andrelton Simmons and centerfielder Nick Gordon, the ball dropped, and Schoop ended up scoring all the way from first after an errant throw to the plate.

Minnesota took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth when Gordon scored on a wild pitch by Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez with two outs and runners on second and third.

Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers came on and struck out Tigers leadoff hitter Akill Baddoo to start the bottom of the eighth, but then Tigers courtesy runner Derek Hill stole third base.

With Minnesota's infield drawn in, Schoop hit a soft liner to right that got through the infield and scored Hill to tie the game at 4-4.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the first off of Tigers starter Tyler Alexander when Josh Donaldson lined a single to center to score Nelson Cruz.

The Tigers answered in the second when Baddoo came up with the bases loaded and two outs and laced a bases-clearing triple to right-center off of Twins starter Kenta Maeda to make it 3-1 Detroit.

The Twins cut Detroit's lead to 3-2 in the fourth on a mammoth home run to left by Donaldson.

Minnesota tied the game in the fifth when Cruz reached on a fielder's choice groundout with the bases loaded and one out, but the Twins let a great chance for more slip away when Donaldson hit into an inning-ending double play.

The Tigers had a chance to win the game in the seventh with a runner on second and one out, but a strikeout of Zack Short and a lineout to right field by Hill ended the threat and forced extra innings.

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0

Robbie Grossman belted a solo homer to lead off the first inning to send the host Detroit Tigers to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The switch-hitting Grossman hit right-handed and blasted a home run into the bullpen in left-center field. It was Grossman's 13th home run of the season and first at home since June 10.

It would be all the run support needed for four Detroit pitchers, who limited Minnesota to just two hits over seven innings.

After struggling in his six previous starts, Jose Urena was solid in three innings of work. He allowed two hits and struck out two without walking a batter.

Daniel Norris (1-3) followed Urena and pitched two hitless innings of relief. Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth inning and Gregory Soto retired the Twins in order in the seventh for his eighth save of the season.

Minnesota had its best scoring opportunity in the second inning when it put runners on second and third with two outs, however Urena struck out Ben Rortvedt to end the threat.

Twins starter Charlie Barnes (0-1) made a good first impression in his major-league debut. He overcame Grossman's early blast to allow just the one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings.



