Robbie Grossman belted a solo homer to lead off the first inning to send the host Detroit Tigers to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The switch-hitting Grossman hit right-handed and blasted a home run into the bullpen in left-center field. It was Grossman's 13th home run of the season and first at home since June 10.

It would be all the run support needed for four Detroit pitchers, who limited Minnesota to just two hits over seven innings.

After struggling in his six previous starts, Jose Urena was solid in three innings of work. He allowed two hits and struck out two without walking a batter.

Daniel Norris (1-3) followed Urena and pitched two hitless innings of relief. Kyle Funkhouser struck out the side in the sixth inning and Gregory Soto retired the Twins in order in the seventh for his eighth save of the season.

Minnesota had its best scoring opportunity in the second inning when it put runners on second and third with two outs, however Urena struck out Ben Rortvedt to end the threat.

Twins starter Charlie Barnes (0-1) made a good first impression in his major-league debut. He overcame Grossman's early blast to allow just the one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit had a golden opportunity to extend its lead in the fifth. Jake Rogers led off the inning with a double and Derek Hill walked, but Grossman grounded into a double play.

Following a single by Jonathan Schoop that put runners and first and third, Eric Haase flied out to end the inning.

Beau Burrows followed Barnes and allowed two hits and no runs in 1 1/3 innings for the Twins.

Schoop had two hits for the Tigers, the only player in the game to have multiple hits.