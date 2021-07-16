BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Junior Legion baseball team will carry the No. 2 seed in the Sub-State F Tournament into Perham next week.

The Woodpeckers open the double-elimination tournament against seventh-seeded Detroit Lakes at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 18, at Krueger Field in Perham.

The victor will take on the winner of third-seeded Moorhead and sixth-seeded Thief River Falls at 3 p.m. Sunday, while the losers of those first-round matchups will play an elimination game at the same time.

The eight-team field is headlined by the top-seeded hosts out of Perham. They’ll face Crosslake-Nisswa in the first round, while fourth-seeded East Grand Forks and fifth-seeded Fergus Falls meet in the other opening matchup.

The winner’s bracket final is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Monday, July 19. The elimination bracket final will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, with the winner advancing to the first game of the championship series immediately after. If necessary, game two of the championship series will take place at noon on Wednesday, July 21.

The Woodpeckers finished the regular season 16-5, which included 17-4 and 10-0 home wins over Detroit Lakes on June 30.





Sub-State F Tournament first-round matchups

No. 2 Bemidji vs. No. 7 Detroit Lakes

No. 3 Moorhead vs. No. 6 Thief River Falls

No. 1 Perham vs. No. 8 Crosslake-Nisswa

No. 4 East Grand Forks vs. No. 5 Fergus Falls