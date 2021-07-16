BEMIDJI -- With the outfield shallow, the infield playing in and the game-winning run on second base, walk-off heroics felt pretty likely with Ben Corradi at the plate.

“I was happy that the boys before me got on, and I got a good hit that went over his head,” Corradi said. “It’s definitely a sigh of relief and (proof) that your hard work is paying off.”

Right on cue, Corradi came through for the Bemidji American Legion baseball team. He dumped a soft liner into left for two RBIs and a 5-4 walk-off win over the Grand Forks Royals on Thursday at the BSU baseball field. The Centaurs doubled down in game two, winning 9-2 in a close-game-turned-blowout kind of finale.

“For him, it’s been great simply because, for the first half of the year, he was in a funk,” Bemidji head coach Nate Blumhagen said of his No. 3 batter. “I told him, ‘Hey, you’re in the middle of the lineup, no matter how you’re hitting, because you’re that dude for us.’ Just to persevere and know that it’s going to come, and then obviously when it does, it comes in a big way for a kid with the kind of talent he has.”

Here's a look at Corradi's walk-off in game 1



He didn't look too thrilled with the water bottle celebration...guessing he didn't want a wet uni for game 2 https://t.co/lHeO8lJDU6 pic.twitter.com/JOfWQDPTl6 — Chaz Mootz (@ChazMootzTV) July 15, 2021

The sweep was also the curtain call on a rigorous stretch of schedule. The Centaurs have now played 11 games over the past seven days, walking away with a 9-2 record in those contests to finish the regular season 22-4.

“It proves that we’re a hard-working team,” Corradi said of the recent stretch. “If we focus, we can do the right things and end up with the win.”

The opening-game comeback looked bleak early on, as Grand Forks built a 4-1 lead that held into the middle of the sixth. But Bemidji’s offense bloomed over the final two frames, which included Brandon Lussier and Aaron Heger picking up back-to-back RBIs in the sixth off a single and a groundout, respectively.

That got things within 4-3 entering the seventh, and Corradi scored Will Zellman and pinch-runner Isaiah Biehn for his late-game heroics. Corradi finished the game 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and he added a 3-for-4 performance with another RBI and three doubles in game two.

“First, I’d like to give the glory to God,” Corradi said. “(Grand Forks) is a very good team that helps us get better. It feels good to come out with the win.”

Sawyer Nendick held down the fort from the mound, going all seven innings and allowing four runs while scattering 12 hits and striking out a pair.

Not to be overshadowed, the defensive play of the game came from Zellman in the sixth inning. The left fielder scooped up a ground-ball single and threw a rope to home, gunning down a runner trying to score from second. The perfect on-target throw kept the score at 4-1 and allowed the Centaurs the chance to rally.

In game two, Bemidji took runs however it could get them.

Biehn knocked an RBI single in the first for a 1-1 tie, and then he had an RBI double in the fourth for a 2-2 tie. Later in the frame, Cam Justice picked up an RBI with a groundout, and Biehn scored on a two-out error for a 4-2 advantage.

That score held until the sixth inning, when Zellman belted a three-run home run for added insurance. Corradi later had an RBI double, followed by a DeClusin single, for a five-run frame that suddenly brought on a blowout.

“We’re getting better and finding our identity,” Blumhagen said. “We’re learning how to win games in different ways. This stretch has been really, really good for us, and I hope it’s a sign of things to come next week.”

The Sub-State 14 Tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-25 in Fergus Falls, where the Centaurs hope to keep rolling.

“We’ve (said) from the beginning of the year that we want to win this thing. That is what we expect of ourselves,” Blumhagen said. “We know it’s going to be earned, and teams will give us their best shot.”





Bemidji 5, Grand Forks Royals 4

GFR 000 130 0 -- 4-12-1

BEM 001 002 2 -- 5-7-1

WP: Nendick (CG, 7 IP, 12 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: Holter (0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K)





Bemidji 9, Grand Forks Royals 2

GFR 101 000 0 -- 2-3-1

BEM 010 305 X -- 9-13-2

WP: DeClusin (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)

LP: Muzelaar (CG, 6 IP, 13 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

S: Mistic (1)