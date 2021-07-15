The Bemidji American Legion baseball standout tossed his second no-hitter of 2021, following up a spring season perfect game with a no-hit performance during a 10-0 and 3-0 sweep over Perham at the BSU baseball field.

The Centaurs disposed of Perham in six innings in the opener, largely thanks to Biehn on the mound and Ben Corradi at the dish. Corradi batted 4-for-4 with five RBIs.

Perham was stifled at the plate opposite of Biehn, as a fifth-inning infield error allowed their one and only runner to reach base all game.

The runs came early and often throughout Bemidji’s lineup. Corradi and Brandon Lussier had RBI hits in the first inning, and Corradi added an RBI single in the second as part of a 4-0 start.

The difference doubled in the third. Aaron Heger hit a sacrifice fly, Biehn scored on an error and Corradi knocked in two more with a single for an 8-0 edge.

That was plenty for Biehn on the mound, as he mowed down the Perham battalion in order all but once. He collected four strikeouts throughout the afternoon and needed just 65 pitches to get through six frames. Biehn threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 19 batters he faced.

Although he narrowly missed out on a perfect game, the no-hitter was made official with a mercy rule walk-off single from Corradi in the bottom of the sixth.

In game two of the series, things played out tighter.

Lussier went the distance from the bump and only surrendered two hits himself, while the Bemidji bats generated enough offense to scrape by.

Corradi singled in Will Zellman in the bottom of the first -- Corradi’s sixth RBI within seven innings -- before the offense picked up two insurance runs in the fourth. Lussier singled in Hunter Brodina, and then JD Kondos scored on an error one batter later.

The sweep improves the Centaurs to 20-4 on the season.

The regular season wraps up with a 4 p.m. doubleheader today, Thursday, July 15, against the Grand Forks Royals at the BSU baseball field.





Bemidji 10, Perham 0 (six innings)

PRM 000 000 -- 0-0-5

BEM 224 011 -- 10-10-1

WP: I. Biehn (CG, 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: Pulju (4 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)





Bemidji 3, Perham 0

PRM 000 000 0 -- 0-2-2

BEM 100 200 -- 3-8-0

WP: Lussier (CG, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K)

LP: Melvin (5 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)