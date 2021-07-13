The Centaurs walked out with a sweep for the fifth time in six doubleheaders this summer, this time beating Alexandria 5-1 and 8-0 on Monday at the BSU baseball field.

JD Kondos spun a one-run gem in game one of the twinbill, and his efforts from the mound allowed the offense to come back from a harmless 1-0 hole.

Grant DeClusin smacked a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the first, and Ty Lundeen clubbed a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth for the go-ahead score. Isaiah Biehn later scored on an error in the inning, and then Aaron Heger singled in Brandon Lussier for another insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.

In game two, Heger was even more lethal than Kondos on the mound. He tossed a four-hit shutout, allowing just three runners to advance into scoring position all game. The most drama came in the sixth inning, when he escaped a bases-loaded jam to preserve his shutout.

Bemidji (18-4) scored three in the first inning off RBI hits from Lundeen and Biehn, and Kondos tallied an RBI single in the fourth for a 4-0 edge. Lundeen doubled in another run as part of a three-run fifth, and Biehn tacked on one more RBI single in the bottom of the sixth for the final 8-0 margin.

Lundeen finished the doubleheader batting 5-for-6 with five RBIs and three runs scored to highlight the offensive artillery.

Monday’s games were the sixth and seventh in a four-day span for the Centaurs. Bemidji will be right back at it at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, with a home doubleheader against Perham.





Bemidji 5, Alexandria 1

ALX 100 000 0 -- 1-8-1

BEM 100 301 X -- 5-10-2

WP: Kondos (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

LP: C. Lerfald (5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)





Bemidji 8, Alexandria 0

ALX 000 000 0 -- 0-4-2

BEM 300 131 X -- 8-10-0

WP: Heger (CG, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP: Cimbura (CG, 6 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)