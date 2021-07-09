A look back at the Twins’ recent first-round draft picks shows a clear trend since scouting director Sean Johnson, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine took the reins — and it’s certainly not coincidental.

The Twins have not selected a pitcher in the first round since Tyler Jay in 2015. That group’s first draft was in 2017, when they opted for shortstop Royce Lewis with the first overall pick.

In speaking on Zoom about the upcoming draft for nearly 25 minutes on Tuesday, some of Johnson’s drafting philosophies became clear.

“You can take pitching in the first round, but you’re missing out on those bats — the (Alex) Kirilloffs, the (Trevor) Larnachs, the (Michael) Cuddyers, I’ll go way back. I mean, those guys aren’t available in the second round. They’re just not,” Johnson said. “… If you miss on the bats early, you just can’t get those guys later down the road. That’s kind of the way we’ve looked at it for a long time.”

But pitching, he said, you can grab beyond then and develop the young arms into top-tier hurlers, referencing Matt Canterino (second round) and Josh Winder (seventh round) and the steps they’ve taken.

Now, that’s not to say that when the Twins are on the clock Sunday night with the No. 26 pick of the first round in the MLB Draft, they’re definitely taking a bat. Rather, Johnson called this year’s college bats “as light” as he could remember, while also saying that college pitching was “probably the true depth of this draft.” High school pitching and high school bats are both strong this year, he noted.

But it does shed insight on how the club might be operating ahead of a 20-round draft that Falvey suggested could have more variance than normal after a somewhat unique year of scouting.

Because of COVID-19, which forced scouts off the road early last year, halted much of spring and summer baseball, and made teams change the way they typically operate, organizations came into this spring with less information on players than they would normally have.

“I think the industry spent a lot of time the first couple of months to try to sift through the players and figuring out who should be the cream of the crop, so part of this spring was identification, getting caught up on players with limited background and history,” Johnson said.

By March, he said, things in the scouting world began to feel more normal, and having a later draft — MLB moved the draft back from early June to coincide with the all-star break — also served a role in helping give teams extra time to evaluate players. At this point, Falvey said, they have more information on players than he thought they would.

Part of that player evaluation process included carrying over new tools that they started implementing last year as a result of the pandemic, like Zoom, or relying more heavily on other tools, like video, than normal.

Johnson said they felt that they wound up knowing the players on a deeper level last year even though they didn’t see them as much in person, and so they continued on with the practice of Zooms.

“In-home visits, you go in the living room and get to know the kid. It’s still valuable to do that, but sometimes it’s helpful now, maybe you can have someone on the (Zoom) call or you can record it with their permission and you go through that process and then your performance psychology can look at it (and say), ‘Here’s how I interpret some of those answers or information,’ ” Falvey said. “All of that is in play and helpful for us going forward.”

That has helped leave the Twins feeling comfortable as they head into a draft in which they’ll be picking near the end of the first round and then again, at No. 36, before the first night of the draft wraps up. The draft will then pick back up on Monday and conclude on Tuesday.

“From the day last year’s draft ended we knew that summer and fall and, quite frankly, this coming spring weren’t going to be normal,” Falvey said. “You didn’t have normal Cape Cod League, some of the summer, that stuff wasn’t the same. You didn’t have the fall programming that you normally see at some of the premium schools. Our guys, the amateur group, I’d put them up as the hardest-working group in baseball.”