The biggest difference between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox this season might be the teams’ abilities to weather injuries. While the Twins have struggled to overcome key losses, the White Sox have thrived despite them — head to head and in the standings.

Leury Garcia went 3 for 4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs, and Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings as the White Sox beat the Twins 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Target Field to improve to 8-2 against their American Central Division rival.

Since June 28, the Twins (35-50) and White Sox (51-35) have played six games against one another in what started as a real chance for the Twins to climb out of the Central cellar and gain some ground on their first-place rival. Instead, the Sox won five of their six head-to-head matchups and the Twins have dropped four full games in the standings, dead last and 15½ games out.

“They’re a really good team. We know that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “They’re also not at their best right now either.”

In his return from the injured list, Twins right-handed pitcher Michael Pineda surrendered five earned runs on 12 hits in 5.1 innings. Trevor Larnach started the fourth inning with a home run for the Twins’ only run off White Sox starter Lance Lynn, who scattered four hits, walked three and fanned six in six innings.

The Twins played Wednesday with four rookies in the lineup and without third baseman Josh Donaldson, who sat with hamstring tightness, and center fielder Byron Buxton (hand), catcher Mitch Garver (groin) and outfielder Jake Cave (back), all out indefinitely.

But the White Sox were without catcher Yasmani Grandal (knee), third baseman Yoan Moncada (hand), outfielder Jake Lamb (quad), left fielder Eloy Jiminez (chest), center fielder Luis Robert (hip flexor) and second baseman Nick Madrigal (hamstring) and still started the day 6½ games up on second-place Cleveland.

“That’s not their lineup that they normally run out there, but their guys battle,” Baldelli said. “They continue to go out there and play hard, and come up with some big hits from some unlikely guys that aren’t there at the beginning of the year but are helping them in a lot of big ways.”

Outfielder Billy Hamilton, signed to a minor-league deal in March, was 2 for 4 with a double and run scored. Third baseman Jake Burger hit a run-scoring double in his sixth major-league game, and Adam Engel, who played a combined 46 major-league games in 2019 and 2020, was 2 for 4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Meanwhile, Twins rookies Larnach, Alex Kiriloff, Nick Gordon and Ben Rortvedt went a combined 1 for 13 with a walk against Lynn (9-3), who toyed with the bottom of the Twins’ lineup, where the Twins were 0 for 18 with two walks. Lynn lowered his earned-run average to 1.99 and bolstered his chances for starting for the AL in the All-Star Game on July 13 in Denver.

“You’re going to have to piece it together against him,” Baldelli said, adding, “The bottom of the lineup today, we didn’t get anything going. As soon as we got to that point, he went to work and made a lot of good pitches, and we didn’t have the answer.”

With only four games against the White Sox left — July 19-21 in Chicago — the Twins’ chances of successfully defending their consecutive division titles are all but dead at roughly the halfway mark of the season.

“They have some good arms. They go out there and compete very well, and hold the opposition down,” Baldelli said of the White Sox. “I think that’s been the biggest challenge for us against them is going out there and facing those good arms and competing against those guys. You can see why they win games. They’re a good team.”