The Twins’ bullpen didn’t absorb a blown save or even a loss on Tuesday night at Target Field, but it facilitated another blown opportunity as Minnesota tries desperately to insert itself back into the American League Central race.

With the team clinging to a 2-1 lead after seven one-hit, 10-strikeout innings from starter Jose Berrios, manager Rocco Baldelli called on Alexander Colomé to keep the Twins in it against the division-leading White Sox. Instead, he immediately gave up Chicago’s second hit of the night, a double by catcher Zack Collins.

A single, an error on shortstop Andrelton Simmons and a sacrifice fly by Jose Abreu quickly put the White Sox up 4-1, which was the final score.

When it comes to the Twins’ bullpen, collectively, Baldelli and pitching coach Wes Johnson have few good options. Over the season, the bullpen has collected a 5.00 earned-run average, 27th among the majors’ 30 teams, and ranks No. 1 in losses (21). Before Wednesday, the bullpen’s hits (302), runs (198) and earned runs (172) are all in the bottom seven.

“Every game and situation is very different, and we’re playing to win these ballgames,” Baldelli said, “so we’re going to make the decision that gives us the best chance to win.”

Heading into Wednesday’s matinee against the White Sox, left-hander Taylor Rogers had seven saves with a bullpen-leading 2.56 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 34 innings. Tyler Duffey had the other sub-4.00 ERA (3.69), and only lefty Caleb Thielbar (2-0) had a winning record.

If there is good news, it’s that the team’s worst relievers are no longer on the active roster, including Randy Dobnak (1-6, 7.83 ERA), who this spring signed a five-year extension worth a guaranteed $9.25 million. The team’s eight current relievers have a combined ERA of 4.82 and 1.31 WHIP.

Colomé, the White Sox’s former closer, has been the biggest disappointment. He is 2-4 with three blown saves and a 4.99 ERA, giving up 35 hits and walking 18 in 33 appearances.

Choosing relievers, Baldelli said, is a decision born of several factors: matchups, rest, recent appearances and a player’s overall history among them.

“It hasn’t changed much,” he said. “We’re looking at things every day and trying to figure out the best way to do them. Is it different every year with different groups of bullpen arms? Absolutely. This year is definitely different and has played out differently than the way we anticipated. But we’re still out there trying to go out there and compete and go win.”

Pineda starts

The Twins officially reinstated right-hander Michael Pineda from a rehab assignment on Wednesday and reinstated him from the 10-day Injured List. He started the Twins’ noon game against the White Sox — a 6-1 loss — at Target Field.

Pineda had missed the Twins’ previous 19 games with right elbow inflammation. He made one rehab start for the Saints last Thursday, allowing four hits, walking three and striking out one in a 6-1 loss to Omaha at CHS Field. Asked if there would be limitations on Pineda, Baldelli said, “None.”

“We’re going to let him go out there and pitch; I think his pitch count could end up anywhere based on how he pitches and where the game goes,” Baldelli said before the game. “He could go 80 (pitches), he could go a hundred depending on what we see.”

With the Twins, Pineda is 3-4 with a 3.70 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 1.14 WHIP.

To make room for Pineda on the 26-man roster, the Twins optioned right-hander Griffin Jax back to the Saints. Jax appeared in five games and made one start for the Twins, going 1-1 with an 8.66 ERA.

Briefly

Josh Donaldson was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game because of hamstring tightness but Baldelli said he would be available to hit off the bench.