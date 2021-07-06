FERGUS FALLS -- The win column got even more crowded Monday night for the Bemidji American Legion baseball team, as the Centaurs took down Fergus Falls 6-1 and 11-0 on the road.

The victories move Post 14 to 13-2 on the season, and the latter served as the 10th win in the past 11 games.

Fergus Falls grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener, and the game stayed tied at 1-1 for five innings after Ty Lundeen scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the second.

But then Bemidji broke the game open with five runs in the seventh, including Grant DeClusin’s go-ahead sac fly and RBI singles from Lundeen and Ben Corradi.

Lundeen was a force on the mound, too, throwing six innings of three-hit ball while allowing just one run and striking out 11 batters.

The Centaurs didn’t wait nearly as long to strike in game two.

Already with a 3-0 lead through two innings, Bemidji exploded for six runs in the third. Corradi and Parker Mistic each doubled in a pair, JD Kondos scored on a sac fly and DeClusin tripled in the final run.

Meanwhile on the mound, DeClusin was stout against the Fergus Falls battery. He allowed just two baserunners, and nobody got past second base all game. Hunter Brodina pitched a spotless fifth inning, which served as the final frame due to the mercy rule.

Corradi led the Centaurs at the plate all day, finishing the doubleheader 4-for-5 with five RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Bemidji’s scheduled home doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday, July 6, was called off due to rain. The team is next scheduled to take part in the Gopher Classic, North America’s largest Legion baseball tournament, from July 9-12, in the Twin Cities.





Bemidji 6, Fergus Falls 1

BEM 010 000 5 -- 6-11-1

FF 100 000 0 -- 1-3-4

WP: Lundeen (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 K)

LP: Swanson (6.1 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)





Bemidji 11, Fergus Falls 0 (five innings)

BEM 216 11 -- 11-9-0

FF 000 00 -- 0-2-5

WP: DeClusin (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Sorum (2.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)