KANSAS CITY — Less than 24 hours before the game was set to be played, the Twins still had not named a starter for Saturday's game against the Royals at Kaufman Stadium, opting instead to wait — at least publicly — until after Friday night's game to make a decision.

Soon, it seems, this shouldn't be an issue. Soon, the Twins won’t have a hole in their rotation every five days. Soon, Michael Pineda will come back.

While the results might not have been particularly pretty during a rehab start Thursday night in St. Paul — Pineda (forearm) gave up five runs (four earned) in a four-inning rehab stint — the Twins feel good about where the big right-hander is physically.

Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out exactly when he’ll return.

"Physically, we think he’s doing well. Talking with the training staff, Michael Salazar has said, 'He’s doing fine on our end,' ” manager Rocco Baldelli said Friday. “Everything he needs to do, he has done. On the pitching side of it, on the baseball side of it, in talking with Mike, that will be an important side of this, too.

"Those are the things that we just want to make sure we are completely comfortable before he comes back.”

Pineda hit the injured list on June 14. After a period of rest, he threw a simulated game last weekend before the Twins sent him out on the rehab assignment. He threw 75 pitches on Thursday, 45 for strikes, in a 6-1 loss to Omaha. Baldelli called it a “successful start in a lot of ways.”

“Obviously, he’s going to want to have the success and come out of it feeling good with some confidence," the manager said. "But we got a lot of what we were trying to and (pitching coach) Wes (Johnson) and I will chat and we’ll figure out what we’re going to do with our rotation and exactly where Mike’s going to fit into it.”

The Twins' rotation depth is currently stretched thin. The club designated Matt Shoemaker, who began the season in the rotation but was largely ineffective, for assignment on Thursday. Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, other potential starting options, are all on the injured list.

Dobnak, who is traveling with the Twins on their current road trip, went on the injured list June 24 with a right middle finger strain. Baldelli said he had not yet started his throwing program.

Thorpe has been on the injured list at Triple-A for nearly a month, hampered by a shoulder issue, although Baldelli said there is “hope that over the course of the season, he could be an option for us again.”

Smeltzer has been out since May 12 with elbow inflammation and suffered a recent setback because of a back issue that Baldelli said will leave the left-hander unavailable for "the very near future." Jhoan Duran, one of the team’s top pitching prospects, has been shut down at Triple-A with a ligament sprain in his right elbow.

All that leaves the Twins' anticipating Pineda’s return.

“Every team’s depth is being challenged in a big way," Baldelli said. "Ours is being challenged and it has been challenged, but finding out who’s going to make starts, come out of your bullpen, cover these innings for the next three months, that’s a big question. We’re not the only team trying to answer that question."

Briefly

Andrelton Simmons was a late scratch on Friday, though Baldelli indicated it was not due to injury but the manager's desire to give the shortstop a day off and penciling in a left-handed heavy lineup for Friday night's game. … Baldelli said reliever Luke Farrell, who is out with an oblique strain, will need more time than they initially believed to recover. ... Tyler Austin, who played 37 games as a first baseman and designated hitter for the Twins in 2018-19, was named to the United States’ Olympic roster. He was 30 for 127 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs as a Twin.



