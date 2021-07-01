CHICAGO — What started out so promising quickly turned ugly for Matt Shoemaker and finally, after months of shaky performances, the Minnesota Twins decided they had seen enough.

The Twins designated the veteran starting pitcher for assignment on Thursday following a relief appearance a night earlier in which he gave up eight runs in just 2 2/3 innings.

“It’s of course a difficult and emotional time for any player, getting news like that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “It was hard, but Matt has been very professional from the day he came into the Twins’ organization. He understands the game.”

Shoemaker finished his time with the Twins with a 3-8 record and 8.06 earned-run average. The Twins won just four of the 16 games he appeared in, including his first start of the season in which he threw a quality start in his home state of Michigan against the Detroit Tigers.

The Twins demoted him to the bullpen in June following a brutal start in which he was unable to get through the first inning. Shoemaker gave up nine runs — eight earned — and retired just one of the 10 batters he faced against Kansas City that day.

He suffered the loss in his first outing in relief, giving up a pair of runs to the Astros in the top of the ninth inning. And while he had settled into the bullpen role and thrown two scoreless outings leading into Wednesday, the eight-run blowup in a 13-3 loss to the White Sox was the final straw for the Twins.

The Twins signed the 34-year-old to a one-year, $2 million contract before the season.

“He was very much understanding of what was going on, why it was going on,” Baldelli said. “He’s not sitting here thinking that his career is — this could be a blip on the radar, I think, is the point. He knows that he could go turn this around, turn his season around and go in a good direction from here. That was part of what we talked about.”

In his place, the Twins selected the contract of reliever Derek Law from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday morning. Law, who appeared in five games for the Twins in May, gave up six runs in 6 1/3 innings for an 8.53 ERA before being designated for assignment on May 18.

Cruz turns 41

Twins slugging designated hitter Nelson Cruz celebrated his 41st birthday on Thursday, but you sure wouldn’t know it.

Cruz, the third-oldest player in Major League Baseball, has shown few signs of let-up. Coming into Thursday, Cruz was hitting .307 with a .378 on-base percentage and .585 slugging percentage. His .963 OPS is the fourth-highest in his career, and his 18 home runs lead the Twins.

Cruz has played through nicks and bruises and occasional wrist issues but has been mostly healthy since joining the Twins in 2019. He ruptured a tendon in his wrist in 2019 and after a brief stint on the injured list, played through it, amazing those around him.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life and I don’t think I will going forward,” Baldelli said. ” So once I saw something like that, once we all did, you kind of just say, you’re almost of the mindset Nelson’s going to play this game as long as he’s comfortable, as long as he wants, and you deeply believe he’s going have success until he decides it’s time to call it a day. That is not something that you normally see in any professional sport.”